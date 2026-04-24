Pentagon Shake-Up: Why the US Navy Secretary Was Removed Amid Iran Tensions

The US Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan, has been dismissed. This news has spread widely across the Russian segment of the internet and has already given rise to various conspiracy theories. The main one suggests that the Navy Secretary opposed US strikes against Iran.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official Navy Page from United States of AmericaLt. Cmdr. Josh Hammond/U.S. Navy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Flickr - Official U.S. Navy Imagery - Two F-A-18s fly over USS Enterprise. (1)

It must be said immediately that the resignation of this official is highly unusual. Moreover, it follows another high-profile personnel decision — the recent replacement of the Chief of Staff of the US Army, General Randy George, which took place on April 2. The reasons behind that decision were previously analyzed. Now it is necessary to examine why John Phelan left his post.

US Navy Command Structure

There is an important nuance in the organization of the US Department of the Navy. The top military officer in the US Navy is the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO). This position is equivalent to the Chiefs of Staff of the Army and Air Force. However, naval leadership chose a distinct title for their top commander.

Formally, the CNO is subordinate to the Secretary of the Navy. At the same time, the Secretary does not have authority to issue operational combat orders. While the US Secretary of Defense has leverage over the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the service secretaries themselves do not possess such powers.

Notably, the Commandant of the Marine Corps is also subordinate to the Secretary of the Navy. In Russian media and expert circles, it is often assumed that US Marines are part of the Navy. This conclusion is drawn by analogy with Russia, where naval infantry belongs to the Navy's coastal forces. However, in the United States, the Marine Corps is a separate branch of the armed forces, comparable in status to strategic or airborne forces.

At the same time, the Marines remain heavily dependent on the Navy for procurement, logistics, and operational planning. For example, every carrier air wing necessarily includes one or two Marine Corps squadrons.

Possible Reasons for the Dismissal

Therefore, John Phelan could have been dismissed either for issues related to the Navy or for problems within the Marine Corps. Several Western media outlets, citing sources, reported that he was removed due to his reluctance to support the construction of the so-called "Trump golden fleet.”

This refers to a project involving fundamentally new warships of the Defiant class. During the presentation, the US President Donald Trump described them as "battleships,” and journalists later began referring to them as the "Trump-class battleship.” Allegedly, Phelan considered these ships too large and vulnerable, proposing instead the development of smaller robotic vessels.

Aircraft Carrier Readiness Failure

However, the real reason for the dismissal appears to be more straightforward. John Phelan failed to ensure the rapid readiness of US aircraft carriers for a potential operation against Iran.

Although the Secretary of the Navy does not directly control combat operations, he is responsible for maintaining technical readiness, equipping crews, and commissioning new ships.

At present, the aircraft carrier CVN-78 Gerald Ford has been deployed for over 200 days. The ship has completed multiple transatlantic crossings, participated in an operation in Venezuela, and even experienced a fire.

It was expected that Gerald Ford would be replaced by the next carrier in the series, CVN-79 John Kennedy. However, in April last year it became known that the delivery of John Kennedy had been postponed until 2027. Later, the Navy stated that the timeline would be accelerated.

All operational planning for 2026 by the Pentagon and the Joint Chiefs of Staff had been based on the assumption that John Kennedy would enter service. However, this did not happen, and Phelan was unable to deliver the second Ford-class carrier to the fleet on time.