World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hungarian PM Peter Magyar’s 'Big War' Remark Sparks Political Storm After Leaked Recording

World

In early April 2026, Hungarian media circulated a recording of a private conversation involving Péter Magyar, leader of the opposition party "Tisza,” who later became prime minister, and his former partner Evelin Vogel. In the recording, he can be heard saying: "There will be a very big war” (Hungarian: "Így is az lesz, gci nagy háború lesz”).

Peter Magyar
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alain Rolland is licensed under © European Union
Peter Magyar

The recording was published by pro-government media outlets in April 2026. According to the context, the conversation focused on the political situation in Hungary. During the exchange, Evelin Vogel remarked that if actors were to take part in politics, "there will be a war,” to which Péter Magyar replied that it would happen anyway.

The meaning of the statement quickly became the subject of political dispute.

The ruling side, associated with Fidesz, presented the recording as evidence that Péter Magyar allegedly had prior knowledge of plans to involve Hungary in an armed conflict and that his political movement was concealing a serious threat.

In contrast, Péter Magyar and his supporters rejected this interpretation. They argued that the remark did not refer to a literal military conflict but was instead a figurative description of an intense internal political struggle — a "trench war” marked by aggressive campaigns and attempts at discreditation following the elections.

Political Reaction and Accusations

Péter Magyar responded by accusing the government of employing "intelligence service methods,” including secret recordings, in order to damage his reputation. He described the situation as a "honey trap,” suggesting that the recording had been obtained and released as part of a deliberate political operation.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of the opposition's victory in the April 2026 elections, which brought Péter Magyar to power as prime minister. Following his victory, he signaled readiness for переговоры with Moscow, emphasizing a pragmatic approach rather than close alignment, while also advocating continued dialogue with the European Union and NATO.

The incident has highlighted the deep polarization within Hungarian politics, where even ambiguous remarks can quickly escalate into major political confrontations. It also underscores the growing role of media leaks and narrative framing in shaping public perception during periods of political transition.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv to Support Ukraine
World
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv to Support Ukraine
Putin: Russia Ready to Fight for Its Interests in the Arctic
News from the Kremlin
Putin: Russia Ready to Fight for Its Interests in the Arctic
Hungarian PM Peter Magyar’s 'Big War' Remark Sparks Political Storm After Leaked Recording
World
Hungarian PM Peter Magyar’s 'Big War' Remark Sparks Political Storm After Leaked Recording
Popular
Ukraine Signals 'Solution' on Donbas Without Territorial Concessions

Ukraine says it has a solution for Donbas that satisfies national interests while firmly rejecting any territorial concessions.

Ukraine Signals 'Solution' on Donbas Without Territorial Concessions
Russia Halts Oil Flows to Germany as Berlin Seizes Rosneft Assets
Russia Halts Oil Flows to Germany as Berlin Seizes Rosneft Assets
Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth
NATO Expands Underwater Warfare: Loggerhead Drone and DIANA Program Signal New Military Strategy
France’s Rubis-Class Submarines: The Smallest Nuclear Attack Subs with Big Impact Andrey Mihayloff Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth Lyuba Lulko Putin: Russia Ready to Fight for Its Interests in the Arctic Alexander Shtorm
France and Poland Prepare Joint Nuclear Exercises Targeting Russia and Belarus
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
A New Axis in Europe? Magyar, Vienna, and the Battle for EU Influence
A New Axis in Europe? Magyar, Vienna, and the Battle for EU Influence
Last materials
Russian Soyuz Launch Infrastructure Blown Up in French Guiana
Pentagon Shake-Up: Why the US Navy Secretary Was Removed Amid Iran Tensions
Russian Pop Star Reacts to Balenciaga Blacklist Over Putin Support
Hungarian PM Peter Magyar’s 'Big War' Remark Sparks Political Storm After Leaked Recording
France’s Rubis-Class Submarines: The Smallest Nuclear Attack Subs with Big Impact
Dedollarization Myth? US Dollar Share Surges to Historic Levels
Germany Moves Toward Space Warfare: Satellite Jamming Plans Raise Stakes in Europe
Spanish Army Destroys €600K VAMTAC Armored Vehicle in Failed Airdrop
Knife Attack in Makhachkala Hospital Leaves Surgeons Fighting for Their Lives
Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.