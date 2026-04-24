Hungarian PM Peter Magyar’s 'Big War' Remark Sparks Political Storm After Leaked Recording

In early April 2026, Hungarian media circulated a recording of a private conversation involving Péter Magyar, leader of the opposition party "Tisza,” who later became prime minister, and his former partner Evelin Vogel. In the recording, he can be heard saying: "There will be a very big war” (Hungarian: "Így is az lesz, gci nagy háború lesz”).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alain Rolland is licensed under © European Union Peter Magyar

The recording was published by pro-government media outlets in April 2026. According to the context, the conversation focused on the political situation in Hungary. During the exchange, Evelin Vogel remarked that if actors were to take part in politics, "there will be a war,” to which Péter Magyar replied that it would happen anyway.

The meaning of the statement quickly became the subject of political dispute.

The ruling side, associated with Fidesz, presented the recording as evidence that Péter Magyar allegedly had prior knowledge of plans to involve Hungary in an armed conflict and that his political movement was concealing a serious threat.

In contrast, Péter Magyar and his supporters rejected this interpretation. They argued that the remark did not refer to a literal military conflict but was instead a figurative description of an intense internal political struggle — a "trench war” marked by aggressive campaigns and attempts at discreditation following the elections.

Political Reaction and Accusations

Péter Magyar responded by accusing the government of employing "intelligence service methods,” including secret recordings, in order to damage his reputation. He described the situation as a "honey trap,” suggesting that the recording had been obtained and released as part of a deliberate political operation.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of the opposition's victory in the April 2026 elections, which brought Péter Magyar to power as prime minister. Following his victory, he signaled readiness for переговоры with Moscow, emphasizing a pragmatic approach rather than close alignment, while also advocating continued dialogue with the European Union and NATO.

The incident has highlighted the deep polarization within Hungarian politics, where even ambiguous remarks can quickly escalate into major political confrontations. It also underscores the growing role of media leaks and narrative framing in shaping public perception during periods of political transition.