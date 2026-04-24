Dedollarization Myth? US Dollar Share Surges to Historic Levels

The share of the US dollar in global transactions has reached a historic high in 2026, challenging persistent narratives about the decline of the world's primary reserve currency and revealing deeper structural trends in the global financial system.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Alexander Grey is licensed under Free US dollars

Record Growth in Dollar Share

According to recent data, the dollar's share in international transactions stood at 49.2% in February 2026. Just one month later, in March, it rose to 51.1%, marking a new all-time record.

This surge confirms a clear reality: despite years of discussions about alternative currencies and financial systems, the global economy continues to rely heavily on the US dollar.

Infrastructure, Not Replacement

The current trend suggests that the world is not replacing the dollar but rather expanding the infrastructure that depends on it. Financial systems, trade mechanisms, and liquidity channels are increasingly built around dollar-denominated operations.

This creates a reinforcing cycle: the more the system depends on the dollar, the harder it becomes to replace it.

Energy Markets Strengthen Dollar Demand

One of the key drivers behind this growth is the expansion of US energy exports, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG). As more countries import American energy, a larger share of global trade becomes denominated in dollars.

Energy markets remain one of the most influential sectors in global finance, and their continued reliance on dollar pricing strengthens the currency's international position.

Sanctions and Financial Risk

Another critical factor is the growing role of sanctions in international politics. As geopolitical tensions rise, many countries and companies increasingly rely on dollar-based systems to navigate compliance, liquidity, and access to global markets.

Paradoxically, the risk of sanctions often increases dependence on the very system that enables them.

Safe Haven in Times of Uncertainty

Periods of geopolitical instability and economic uncertainty continue to drive capital into dollar-denominated assets. The currency remains the primary safe haven for global investors seeking stability during crises.

This dynamic reinforces the dollar's dominance, especially during times of heightened global risk.

Dedollarization: A Long-Term Direction

While discussions about dedollarization remain relevant, the process is gradual and uneven. It is not a fixed destination but a long-term direction shaped by political, economic, and technological changes.

At present, the data shows that the dollar's role is not weakening but strengthening, supported by structural demand and global financial architecture.

The global system is evolving, but for now, the US dollar remains at its core.