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Germany Moves Toward Space Warfare: Satellite Jamming Plans Raise Stakes in Europe

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Germany is currently pursuing an increasingly aggressive rearmament strategy, including in the space sector. With a budget allocation of €35 billion, its defense space strategy includes the capability to suppress satellite communications. According to Der Spiegel, Germany is in talks with the American company L3Harris regarding the potential acquisition of the Meadowlands system, which is currently used by the United States Armed Forces. Among the issues under discussion are cost and delivery timelines.

Satellites in orbit
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Satellites in orbit

Export Approval and Strategic Access

On December 10, the system was added to the list of technologies authorized for export under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. This means the system can be sold to selected foreign states, specifically members of the "Five Eyes” alliance: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It remains unclear whether Germany will be included in this group.

Deployment Plans in the Baltic Region

Germany is currently considering deploying a satellite communication suppression system in the Baltic region by 2030, possibly in Lithuania. This system could be used to isolate Russian satellite communication networks, thereby preventing or disrupting aerial attacks, including those involving drones, from the west.

The system may also be used to interfere with communications of hostile inspection or reconnaissance satellites attempting to threaten or approach German strategic satellites in geostationary orbit. It should be noted that Germany already operates secure communication satellites for its armed forces under the SatcomBw program.

Broader European Space Defense Strategy

This objective aligns clearly with the broader space defense strategies of both Germany and France. These strategies include the potential deployment of blinding lasers, ground-based energy weapons, and satellites specifically designed for such missions in orbit.

In France, the Air and Space Force is set to deploy demonstration programs such as Yoda, Toutatis, and Paladin, as well as a future geostationary satellite known as Egide.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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