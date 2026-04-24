VAMTAC airdrop

Spanish Army Destroys €600K VAMTAC Armored Vehicle in Failed Airdrop

A Spanish Army VAMTAC armored vehicle, valued at approximately €600,000, was completely destroyed during military exercises following a failed airborne deployment. The incident was reported by 20minutos, citing footage circulated on social media.

Parachute Failure During Airdrop

Video footage shows the moment the deployment went wrong: the parachutes failed to support the weight of the vehicle during descent. The armored vehicle detached, began spinning uncontrollably, and crashed into the ground, while the deployed parachutes remained suspended in the air.

The incident occurred during a training operation involving a Spanish airborne brigade conducting equipment airdrop procedures.

About the VAMTAC Armored Vehicle

The VAMTAC (Vehículo de Alta Movilidad Táctico) is a high-mobility tactical vehicle developed by Spanish defense manufacturer UROVESA. It is widely used by the Spanish Armed Forces and is often compared to the American Humvee due to its versatility and off-road performance.

Depending on the configuration, the vehicle weighs between 3.5 and 5.5 tons and is used for multiple roles, including troop transport, reconnaissance, and weapons deployment. Armored variants offer protection against ballistic threats and mines.

The VAMTAC platform includes several versions, such as command vehicles, ambulances, and anti-tank systems, making it a key component of Spain's tactical mobility capabilities.

Risks of Airborne Deployment

Airdropping heavy military equipment is a complex operation that requires precise coordination of weight distribution and parachute capacity. Any miscalculation or technical failure can lead to catastrophic results.

Preliminary observations suggest that the parachute system may have been insufficient for the vehicle's weight or malfunctioned during deployment.

Investigation Expected

Spanish military authorities have not yet released an official explanation for the incident. An internal investigation is expected to determine the exact cause of the failure and assess whether procedural or technical errors were involved.

No casualties have been reported, but the loss of the armored vehicle highlights the risks associated with airborne military logistics.