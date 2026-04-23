Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv to Support Ukraine

The son of King Charles III of the United Kingdom, Prince Harry, arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, April 23, without prior notice for a two-day visit. In this way, the member of the British royal family allegedly decided to express support for Ukraine. In addition, he intends to take part in a conference on security issues.

Photo: Photo from Prince Harry's personal Instagram account Prince Harry

Prince Makes Unexpected Statement

Upon arrival at the Kyiv railway station, Prince Harry stated that he was pleased to return to the country. According to him, Ukraine is a state that "bravely and successfully defends the eastern flank of Europe.” In this regard, he called for not losing sight of it.

"It is important that we do not lose sight of Ukraine," Prince Harry said.

This is not the first unexpected visit by the son of the British king to Ukraine. In September 2025, Prince Harry also unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv with a team from the Invictus Games Foundation. At that time, it was stated that they planned to develop new initiatives to support the rehabilitation of the wounded in order to provide assistance across all regions of the country. During that visit, the prince also visited a spontaneous memorial to fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Maidan in Kyiv. He described it as one of the saddest sights he had ever seen, "but at the same time one of the most beautiful.”

Russia Responds to Prince Harry's Visit

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, commented on Prince Harry's unexpected arrival in Kyiv. In his opinion, the prince, who left the royal family, decided in this way to remind others of himself.

"This visit is notable in that after the scandal, apparently Prince Harry wants to remind others of himself. He left the family," Grigory Karasin said.

In addition, the senator noted that Prince Harry's visit to Kyiv is important for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, Karasin expressed hope that the member of the British royal family would not attempt to repeat the "feats” of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who persuaded Kyiv to abandon negotiations with Moscow in 2022.