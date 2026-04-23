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France and Poland Prepare Joint Nuclear Exercises Targeting Russia and Belarus

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France and Poland are planning to conduct joint exercises involving the simulation of nuclear strikes against targets in Russia and Belarus, independent of NATO structures, Wirtualna Polska publication said, citing sources within the Polish military.

Rafale fighter jets
Photo: Indian Air Force is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL)
Rafale fighter jets

The exercises are expected to take place primarily over the Baltic Sea and in northern Poland.

Rafale Aircraft to Simulate Nuclear Strike Scenarios

French Rafale aircraft, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, will simulate attacks on Russia and Belarus as part of drills designed to counter a potential threat from Moscow. Polish aircraft will focus on reconnaissance and intelligence gathering, including identifying targets for potential strikes using non-nuclear cruise missiles.

"The scenarios of the Polish-French exercises will serve as additional plans in the event of an attack by Russia, but they will not be activated following lengthy discussions in accordance with NATO's Article 5,” a source in the Polish military said.

The source added that the exercises could lead to the creation of a joint Polish-French military unit operating independently of NATO.

Growing Nuclear Cooperation Between Paris and Warsaw

The idea of strengthening nuclear cooperation between the two countries emerged after French President Emmanuel Macron visited Gdańsk. Following the visit, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Warsaw had joined an "exclusive group” in the context of nuclear cooperation.

"If we do not ensure our own security, no one else will do it,” Tusk said.

A source in the Polish military noted that France recognizes Poland's growing military strength. By the mid-2030s, Poland is expected to have one of the largest armies in Europe. In return, France may provide expertise and capabilities that Poland currently lacks, particularly in the nuclear domain.

Shift Toward European Nuclear Deterrence

In March, Emmanuel Macron stated that France is ready to extend its nuclear umbrella to Europe and proposed updating nuclear strategy toward what he described as "advanced deterrence.”

According to Politico, joint exercises between France and Poland could integrate Warsaw into France's nuclear deterrence system. Discussions between the two countries include intelligence sharing and coordinated military drills.

Donald Tusk emphasized that in the current geopolitical environment, European nations require credible nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Russia Reacts to Nuclear Exercise Plans

Russia has indicated it will seek clarification on the reported plans. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that discussions between France and Poland on joint nuclear exercises demonstrate Europe's movement toward further militarization and nuclearization of the region.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
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