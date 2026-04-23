Kremlin: Putin Ready to Welcome Zelensky in Moscow Any Time

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is possible only for the purpose of finalizing the peace agreement.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Moscow, Kremlin

"The main thing is the purpose of the meeting. What is the reason to meet? Putin has said that he is ready to meet in Moscow at any moment. The key thing is that there must be a reason to meet, and the meeting must be productive," Peskov said.

Peskov had previously also stated that peace in Ukraine would come if Zelensky takes responsibility for the process.

Zelensky Proposes Locations for Talks

The Ukrainian leader proposed possible venues for a meeting with his Russian counterpart. According to him, the talks could take place in the Middle East, Europe, or the United States. He noted that negotiations with Russia are currently on hold due to hostilities between the United States and Iran.

Zelensky also stated that he is ready for the leaders' meeting for a peaceful settlement "in any format.” According to the Telegram channel Strana.ua, this referred to a personal meeting with Putin.

"We need peace. We will do everything for peace," Zelensky said.

Zelensky believes that the negotiation process has not reached a dead end and that Kyiv does not intend to surrender. He added that in order to strengthen its position in negotiations, Ukraine needs to achieve success on the battlefield.

Russian Officials React Skeptically

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov described Zelensky's statements about a possible meeting with Putin as unrealistic. According to him, Zelensky is an illegitimate president and has repeatedly rejected Russian proposals for resolving the conflict.

"We don't even know what to talk to him about. No withdrawal of troops from Donbas, no concessions, nothing. Only some kind of ceasefire for a certain period. It is clear why-to catch a breath, replenish weapons supplies, and so on. Therefore, I think we should treat Zelensky's statements very calmly," Dzhabarov said.

The senator also stated that the Ukrainian leader's claims about readiness for a meeting are untrue, adding that Zelensky regularly criticizes Russia in public statements.

State Duma deputy Dmitry Belik, for his part, said that Zelensky is creating media noise with statements about organizing a personal meeting with the Russian leader in order to delay negotiations. He recalled that Russia had previously invited Zelensky to Moscow for talks with Putin, but he refused.

"If the Ukrainian leader were truly committed to serious dialogue, he would not turn the peace process into a farce and bargaining, but would take real steps toward resolving the crisis.”

Belik added that under current tensions, dialogue with Kyiv may only be possible through a third party, namely the United States.