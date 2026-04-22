THAAD, Patriot, and US Warships Return to Wartime Posture in Middle East

Since the beginning of the ceasefire, the Pentagon and Central Command have carried out a significant redeployment of their forces and assets in the Middle East. The reconfiguration of air and missile defense systems has been particularly active. At present, the deployment of air defense and missile defense forces effectively mirrors what was seen during the "Twelve-Day War.”

Photo: Openverse by manhhai, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ US Navy ships

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammadbakir Ghalibaf posted on X:

"A full ceasefire is possible only if it is not undermined by a maritime blockade and the strangulation of the global economy, and only if Zionist aggression on all fronts comes to an end; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is impossible under a blatant violation of the ceasefire. They failed to achieve their objectives through military aggression, and they will not succeed through intimidation either. The only path forward is the recognition of the rights of the Iranian people."

Missile Shield Rebuilt Across the Region

In particular, THAAD systems and associated Patriot air defense units have been redeployed to Jordan. From Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, American air defense and missile defense personnel have moved to neighboring United Arab Emirates. The United States has also established a maritime layer of missile defense.

At present, four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, refitted for missile defense missions, are stationed in the Mediterranean Sea. Just last week, they were dispersed across various naval bases in the region, where they replenished supplies and allowed their crews to rest. However, since Monday, three of the destroyers have returned to sea.

Another vessel, the USS Gonzalez, has been delayed in departing from the Italian port of Taranto. Alongside the destroyers, the supply ship William McLean has also left base. It is likely to support the operational activities of the destroyer group. All vessels are moving toward the eastern Mediterranean and are taking up positions off the coasts of Syria and Israel.

Diplomatic Friction and Failed Talks

Pakistani mediators were reportedly frustrated with Iran after it refused at the last moment to participate in negotiations in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with diplomatic efforts who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive closed-door discussions.

At the same time, Pakistani officials are attempting to persuade Iranian representatives to accept the American position, rather than proposing new approaches to overcome disagreements.

President Donald Trump has given Iran a short deadline-just a few days-to align its internal positions and return to peace negotiations, warning that the ceasefire will not last indefinitely.

Washington Weighs Military Options

US officials believe that a deal is still possible, but say that Iran is currently too divided to provide a clear response. American monitoring of Iran continues at a level comparable to the period leading up to February 28.

Donald Trump has stated that negotiations with Iran are "possible” as early as Friday. During discussions on Tuesday, the president reportedly asked about military options in Iran.

According to sources cited in The Wall Street Journal, his advisers recommended maintaining pressure until Iran presents a counterproposal, after which a decision will be made.