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Ukraine Resumes Oil Transit via Druzhba Pipeline to Hungary

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Ukraine has launched the pumping of oil through the Druzhba pipeline toward Hungary, EnergoReforma reported, citing a source close to the country's government.

Druzhba oil pipeline
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Quartl, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Druzhba oil pipeline

"At 12:35, oil transit was launched. Pumping has begun,” the source told the outlet.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrtransnafta also confirmed the resumption of operations of the pipeline used by the Hungarian oil and gas company MOL. The company expects that the first shipments of crude oil will arrive in Hungary and Slovakia no later than tomorrow, April 23.

Political Context and Sanctions Debate

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Bratislava would not support a new package of European Union sanctions against Russia until the operation of the Druzhba pipeline was restored.

Prior to that, Hungary and Slovakia confirmed that they would support a European Union loan to Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros, as well as new sanctions against Russia, in the event that oil supplies through the pipeline were resumed.

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