Russian Geologists Freed After Terrorist Captivity in Africa: Dramatic Rescue in Mali

Two Russian geologists who were taken hostage by terrorists in 2024 have been successfully freed in West Africa. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the operation was carried out on the territory of the Republic of Mali by forces referred to as the "African Corps." The rescued men will now be transported to Russia, where they will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation after months of captivity.

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Rescue Operation in Mali

The individuals freed were identified as Oleg Gret, a Russian citizen born in 1962, and Yuriy Yurov, a Ukrainian citizen born in 1970. Both men were employees of a Russian geological exploration company and had been working in West Africa when they were abducted.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the rescue operation took place in Mali, although the geologists had originally been captured in neighboring Niger. Their transfer across borders reflects the complex and unstable security environment in the Sahel region, where militant groups frequently operate across national boundaries.

Health Condition and Recovery

Following their release, the men underwent an initial medical examination at a field hospital operated by the "African Corps.” Doctors reported that both individuals were suffering from multiple illnesses and severe physical exhaustion after prolonged captivity.

"Initial medical examinations revealed numerous health issues and significant physical exhaustion," the ministry stated.

They are expected to be flown to Moscow for further treatment and rehabilitation, where specialists will address both their physical and psychological condition.

Life in Captivity

The freed geologists described their emotional reaction upon seeing rescuers from their home country for the first time in months.

"The emotions were overwhelming when we saw our people for the first time in so long. It's impossible to describe. We finally breathed a sigh of relief — thank God they came," one of the men said.

Despite their ordeal, one of the geologists indicated that he intends to return to his profession after recovery, emphasizing his specialization in African geological work.

Background of the Abduction

The kidnapping dates back to 2024, when militants operating in southwestern Niger captured the two men. The incident was later confirmed when a video surfaced, allegedly released by the extremist group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.

In the footage, the captives identified themselves and stated that they had been taken hostage in the Mbanga area. This region lies within the Tillabéri zone, an area known for both its gold deposits and ongoing militant activity.

Geopolitical Context: The Sahel Crisis

The Sahel region, spanning parts of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, has become a hotspot for insurgent groups affiliated with global террорист networks. Weak state control, vast desert terrain, and economic instability have allowed such groups to expand their influence.

Foreign workers, including engineers and geologists involved in resource extraction projects, are particularly vulnerable to kidnappings. These incidents are often used by militant organizations to gain ransom payments or political leverage.

Security Concerns for Foreign Specialists

The case highlights ongoing risks for foreign professionals working in unstable regions. Companies operating in West Africa frequently rely on local security arrangements, which may prove insufficient in the face of organized militant threats.

One of the rescued men criticized the lack of support at the time of their abduction:

"The company relied on local military forces, but they disappeared when everything happened. No one helped us," he said.

The immediate priority is the recovery of the freed geologists. Their return to Russia marks the end of a prolonged hostage crisis but also raises broader questions about the safety of international operations in high-risk regions.

The Sahel remains one of the most volatile areas in the world, and incidents like this underline the persistent угрозы faced by civilians working far from home in conflict-prone zones.