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Americans Question Future of Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 and PAK DA Aircraft Programs

World

Two of Russia's most advanced aviation programs are allegedly on the verge of disappearing, 19FortyFive observer Reuben Johnson believes. These include the fifth-generation fighter Su-57 and the future strategic bomber — the prospective aviation complex for long-range aviation (PAK DA).

Sukhoi Su-57
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vladislav06112019, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sukhoi Su-57

The article says that information about the combat aircraft was obtained from secret documents that leaked online. According to the documents, Russian industry is allegedly facing a shortage of critical components for the production of new aircraft and a deficit of personnel.

"The situation that has developed illustrates the timeless adage about the “kingdom being lost for want of a nail,” the columnist claims.

According to him, if there are no significant improvements between prototypes and serial models, the Su-57 will not meet the standards of a fifth-generation aircraft. As for the PAK DA, he wrote that it is "a bomber that currently exists only on paper.”

Russian Response: No Cause for Concern

State Duma deputy Andrey Kolesnik, responding to the 19FortyFive publication, urged the American press not to worry about Russia's defense capability and aviation.

Kolesnik noted that Moscow's focus is concentrated on the military-industrial complex, and therefore the country's security is fully under control. He also recalled that the Su-57 and PAK DA mentioned in the publication are part of strategic aviation.

"As for the country's security, including aircraft like the Su-57, there is no need to worry. Let them first sort out their own defense capability, and we will deal with ours. Judging by all our combat operations, including those in the zone of the special military operation, everything is going according to plan,” he said.

Proposals for Cooperation with China

In February, another 19FortyFive columnist, Brent Eastwood, also focused on Russia's PAK DA. He suggested that Moscow could "save” the project by joining forces with Beijing.

The author noted that both Russia and China are aiming to develop next-generation stealth bombers, but face serious challenges.

"From engines and avionics to stealth coatings, timelines, and (for Russia) supply constraints caused by sanctions,” he wrote, suggesting that the two countries could combine efforts to create a single aircraft instead of separate projects such as China's H-20 and Russia's PAK DA.

According to the columnist, two large industrial powers share overlapping strategic interests. However, he acknowledged that language and management differences, as well as reluctance to share sensitive technologies, could become obstacles.

"Developing an entirely new stealth bomber is extremely difficult — even with the closest cooperation between allies and strong relations between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Chinese President] Xi Jinping,” he concluded.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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