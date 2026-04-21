Witkoff and Kushner Prepare Fresh Moscow Trip Amid Delayed Kyiv Talks

Special envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner are planning to make another visit to Russia for negotiations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, The New York Times said citing sources familiar with the matter.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Kushner and Witkoff at the Kremlin

It is noted that US representatives are still waiting for sufficient progress in the talks to justify a potential trip to Kyiv, which Ukrainian authorities had previously announced.

Kyiv Visit Still Uncertain

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that Washington intends to resume negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement. According to him, a US delegation led by Witkoff and Kushner is preparing to visit Kyiv.

"Kushner, Witkoff, [Senator] Lindsey Graham — these are the ones expected to arrive. Who else will come — we will see,” he said.

At the same time, officials in the US administration told journalists that a trip by Witkoff and Kushner to Kyiv remains possible, but the issue has not yet been finalized.

Focus Remains on Moscow

The report emphasizes that Witkoff and Kushner have already traveled to Moscow several times, while they have not yet visited Kyiv.

Earlier, aide to the Russian president Yury Ushakov announced a pause in trilateral negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict. According to him, contacts with the American side continue, but negotiators are currently focused on another issue.

The situation highlights the ongoing complications in diplomatic efforts, as all sides continue to search for a framework that could move negotiations forward.