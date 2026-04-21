Iran Warns of New Surprises for US and Israel if War Resumes

Iran has prepared "new surprises” for the United States and Israel if fighting resumes after the ceasefire expires, according to sources cited by Tasnim.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Azadi Tower, Iran, Tehran

Iran Signals Readiness for Immediate Escalation

As the final hours of the agreed ceasefire approach, Iran has taken a firm stance. A source told the agency that excessive demands and the announcement of a maritime blockade by the United States have hindered the resumption of negotiations.

"Iran stands fully prepared for the possible outbreak of a new war and has developed new surprises for a potential next phase of hostilities,” the source said.

According to the sources, Iran has viewed the likelihood of war as high over the past two weeks. In response, it has carried out military repositioning and compiled a new list of targets.

The report states that the Islamic Republic is ready "from the very first seconds of a potential war to turn the situation into hell for the Americans and Israelis.”

Meanwhile, the second round of negotiations between US and Iranian delegations is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, in Islamabad. Reports indicate that US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Pakistan soon, accompanied by senior officials, to participate in the meeting.