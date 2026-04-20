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Rare Footage Shows Russian T-90S Tank Trials in Malaysian Jungles

World

Mobility trials of the Russian T-90S tank conducted in the jungles of Malaysia have been shown in rare footage published by Uralvagonzavod on Telegram.

The recording was reportedly discovered on a videotape belonging to one of the test engineers who worked with the export version of the vehicle.

Extreme Conditions Testing

"Summer of 2000, temperatures above 40°C, humidity like a steam bath, mud up to the turret. The T-90S operates where tanks would seem out of place: tropical jungles, swamps, and difficult terrain,” the company said.

The tank completed a 1,300-kilometer march shortly after undergoing trials in India's Thar Desert, demonstrating its ability to function across radically different environments.

According to the manufacturer, the T-90S was tested in three major climate zones in the early 2000s. In India, crews faced high-altitude terrain, desert heat, and monsoon conditions, while in Saudi Arabia the tank operated in abrasive sands and temperatures exceeding 50°C.

About the T-90S Tank

The T-90S is an export variant of Russia's T-90 main battle tank, designed to combine mobility, firepower, and survivability. It is equipped with a 125 mm smoothbore gun capable of firing a variety of ammunition types, including anti-tank guided missiles. The tank also features advanced fire control systems, thermal imaging sights, and reactive armor designed to improve protection against modern threats.

One of its key advantages is adaptability to extreme climates, achieved through reinforced engine systems, improved cooling mechanisms, and protective measures against dust, sand, and moisture. This makes the T-90S suitable for operations in deserts, jungles, and mountainous regions.

Uralvagonzavod and Global Exports

The T-90 series is produced by Uralvagonzavod, Russia's largest tank manufacturer and a major player in the global armored vehicle market. The company, founded in the Soviet era, has developed numerous armored platforms and remains central to Russia's defense industry.

In February, Uralvagonzavod noted that a 2001 contract to supply T-90 tanks to India played a crucial role in reviving Russia's tank-building sector after the post-Soviet downturn.

The trials ultimately confirmed the T-90S's ability to operate under "full climatic extremes,” reinforcing its reputation as a versatile and export-oriented main battle tank.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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