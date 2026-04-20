Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Iran-US Standoff Deepens After Ship Seizure and Drone Attacks

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States had seized an Iranian commercial vessel that attempted to break a blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cpl. Gary Jayne III, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Strait of Hormuz

According to him, the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the vessel Touska and issued a warning demanding it stop. The White House chief added that the Iranian crew refused to comply, after which the American warship disabled the vessel by breaching its engine room.

US Marines are currently in control of the ship, Trump said.

Escalation and Military Response

In response, Iranian drones attacked US military ships, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported, accusing the United States of an "act of armed piracy.”

Breakdown in Diplomatic Efforts

According to the Iranian agency IRNA, Iran has refused to participate in a second round of negotiations with the United States. Axios journalist Barak Ravid noted that Tehran fears Washington could use talks as a pretext for new military strikes.

At the same time, Trump stated that US representatives were heading to Islamabad for new negotiations with Iran and expressed confidence that a final agreement to resolve the conflict could be reached within days.

He also warned that if Tehran rejects the deal proposed by Washington, the United States would destroy Iran's power plants and bridges.

Internal Divisions in Iran

Divisions have emerged within Iran over the status of the Strait of Hormuz. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reacted sharply to remarks by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about reopening the strait, highlighting tensions between hardliners and more moderate political figures.

The statement that the strait was "fully open” was seen as an attempt to demonstrate flexibility ahead of the expiration of a ceasefire. The announcement also contributed to a drop in oil prices and drew approval from Trump, the report said, though it sparked immediate criticism within Iran.

Strait of Hormuz Tensions Continue

On April 17, Trump stated that Tehran had agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz permanently open and would no longer use it as leverage against the global community.

However, on April 18, Iran once again closed the strait, declaring it would reopen only after the US naval blockade is lifted. Until then, Tehran considers any passage of vessels through the strait as "cooperation with the enemy,” according to a statement by the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.