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Kremlin Says Russia Open to Dialogue but Sees No Reciprocity from Europe

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Russia has not refused dialogue with Europe and remains open to it. Yet, Moscow does not find a reciprocal response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Russia under sanctions
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Russia under sanctions

Peskov said Moscow welcomes statements from certain European politicians expressing readiness for a pragmatic dialogue with Russia. He made the remark while commenting on the victory of the party led by former Bulgarian president Rumen Radev in parliamentary elections.

Mixed Signals from Europe

At the same time, Peskov described it as premature to conclude that the overall European climate toward Russia is changing.

"We see that statements coming from Brussels are of a completely different nature,” he said.

Energy and Defense Concerns

Earlier, Peskov commented on reports that European industry uses Russian energy resources in the production of weapons. A journalist noted that Russian gas is allegedly used to manufacture drones and missiles later deployed against Russia.

In response, the Kremlin spokesperson stated that weapons are produced in many parts of the world, not only in Europe.

Election Results and Political Outlook

Peskov also cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from election results in Hungary and Bulgaria, stressing that they do not yet signal a shift in Europe's overall stance.

He reiterated that the Kremlin values the position of Rumen Radev and other European politicians who advocate resolving issues through pragmatic dialogue with Moscow.

Radev's party, Progressive Bulgaria, won the parliamentary elections with more than 44 percent of the vote.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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