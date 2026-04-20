Russia has not refused dialogue with Europe and remains open to it. Yet, Moscow does not find a reciprocal response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
Peskov said Moscow welcomes statements from certain European politicians expressing readiness for a pragmatic dialogue with Russia. He made the remark while commenting on the victory of the party led by former Bulgarian president Rumen Radev in parliamentary elections.
At the same time, Peskov described it as premature to conclude that the overall European climate toward Russia is changing.
"We see that statements coming from Brussels are of a completely different nature,” he said.
Earlier, Peskov commented on reports that European industry uses Russian energy resources in the production of weapons. A journalist noted that Russian gas is allegedly used to manufacture drones and missiles later deployed against Russia.
In response, the Kremlin spokesperson stated that weapons are produced in many parts of the world, not only in Europe.
Peskov also cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from election results in Hungary and Bulgaria, stressing that they do not yet signal a shift in Europe's overall stance.
He reiterated that the Kremlin values the position of Rumen Radev and other European politicians who advocate resolving issues through pragmatic dialogue with Moscow.
Radev's party, Progressive Bulgaria, won the parliamentary elections with more than 44 percent of the vote.
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