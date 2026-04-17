Ukraine Proposes Zelensky–Putin Summit in Turkey with Erdogan and Trump

Kyiv has expressed readiness to meet with a Russian delegation in Turkey. According to the Ukrainian side, partners in Istanbul have already been informed of this intention.

Photo: Kirov District Executive Committee by BelTA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus

Proposal for a Leaders' Summit in Turkey

Ukraine is ready for a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

"We are ready for a meeting of the leaders in Turkey in the format Zelensky-Putin, with the participation of Erdogan and Trump,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quoted Sybiha as saying.

According to him, Kyiv has already conveyed this signal to Turkish partners.

"We delivered this message to our Turkish friends during the recent visit of the President of Ukraine,” the ministry's Telegram channel cited him as saying.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine expects the meeting to be organized with Turkey's mediation, noting that Ankara "plays a very important role in peace efforts.”

Moscow's Position on Venue

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia had agreed to hold a high-level meeting with Ukraine and proposed Moscow as the venue, but Kyiv did not accept the offer.

He described Ukraine's demand to hold the summit elsewhere as "an excessive request.”

"We said we are ready for a meeting at the highest level. Listen, the Ukrainian side wants this meeting and proposes it. I said: we are ready, please come, we will fully ensure conditions for work and security. But if we are told that we should go somewhere else for this meeting, it seems to me to be an excessive demand,” Putin said.

He added that if there is genuine interest in dialogue, Russia remains open, emphasizing that "the best place for this is the capital of the Russian Federation, the hero city of Moscow.”

Ukraine's Conditions and Proposals

President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously expressed readiness to meet Putin but rejected holding talks in either Moscow or Kyiv. Instead, he proposed venues in the Middle East, Europe, or the United States.

At the same time, Zelensky again ruled out the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donbas region.

Russian Preconditions for Talks

In response, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov noted that Putin has repeatedly said Zelensky could come to Moscow if he is ready for dialogue. According to Ushakov, Russia has never refused contacts with Zelensky, but such meetings must be thoroughly prepared.

The Kremlin has described the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas as a key condition for resolving the conflict. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Ukrainian armed forces must leave the territory of Donbas.

Diplomatic Outlook

The exchange of proposals highlights ongoing disagreements not only over substantive issues but also over the format and location of potential negotiations. While Turkey positions itself as a mediator, the prospects for a leaders' summit will depend on whether both sides can reconcile their differing conditions.