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Kalashnikov to Unveil SKAT 350M Recon Drone at INNOPROM Central Asia Expo

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The Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) SKAT 350M, designed for reconnaissance missions, will be presented for the first time at the international exhibition INNOPROM. Central Asia in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This was announced by the Kalashnikov Сoncern.

Russian military drone
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian military drone

Growing Interest from Central Asia

"Recently, we have observed steadily increasing interest in the SKAT 350M UAV from countries in Central Asia. This interest is based on the effective use of the system both for military purposes in the special military operation zone and in civilian projects,” said Leonid Rokeakh, Director of Export Sales for unmanned systems at the company.

The growing demand reflects a broader trend in the region toward adopting versatile drone technologies capable of serving both security and economic needs, including infrastructure monitoring and environmental observation.

Technical Capabilities and Mission Profile

The multifunctional complex built around the SKAT 350M drone is designed for terrain reconnaissance and support of ground operations. The aircraft has a wingspan of 3.2 meters and is capable of remaining airborne for up to four hours.

During a single operational sortie, the electric-powered UAV can cover a distance of at least 240 kilometers. These characteristics make it suitable for extended surveillance missions and real-time intelligence gathering.

Combat Use and Modernization

In the zone of the special military operation (SMO), reconnaissance drones of this type are used to adjust artillery fire and coordinate the actions of loitering munitions against enemy targets.

In March, it was reported that the SKAT 350M had been upgraded to counter the effects of electronic warfare systems and spoofing — the substitution of satellite navigation signals such as GPS. These enhancements are intended to improve the drone's resilience in contested environments where signal disruption is common.

Strategic Significance

The presentation of the SKAT 350M at an international exhibition underscores Russia's intention to expand its presence in the global UAV market. With increasing reliance on unmanned systems in both military and civilian sectors, platforms that combine endurance, adaptability, and resistance to electronic interference are becoming particularly valuable.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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