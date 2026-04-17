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Norwegian NM123 Mines Supplied to Ukraine Found Ineffective Due to Faulty Fuzes

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Mines of the NM123 type, which Norway supplied to Kyiv, have proven ineffective. The fuze mechanism of the ammunition did not function properly, according to the Norwegian Armed Forces publication Forsvarets forum.

Helmand Province, Afghanistan — Marines
Photo: Flickr by Marines, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Helmand Province, Afghanistan — Marines

Faulty Fuze Limits Combat Effectiveness

According to the magazine, Ukrainian military personnel were not informed that the munitions were classified as "limited suitability.” The 81 mm high-explosive fragmentation mortar mine is equipped with a fuze selector that allows either airburst detonation or impact-triggered explosion.

However, in the units delivered to Ukraine, a malfunction meant that only the impact detonation mode functioned. This significantly reduced the operational flexibility and effectiveness of the weapon system in combat conditions.

It is reported that some of the munitions used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to detonate altogether.

Concerns Over Western Military Supplies

Earlier in April, the channel "Military Chronicle” reported that Germany and other Western countries could create challenges for Russia through the supply of components used in weapons production for Kyiv.

In the same month, the publication Defense News reported that Europe is increasing its production of TNT amid growing demand for ammunition. The expansion reflects rising consumption rates and the need to replenish stockpiles as the conflict continues.

Broader Implications for Battlefield Reliability

The reported issues with the NM123 mines highlight a broader concern regarding the reliability and quality control of supplied military equipment. Malfunctions in ammunition not only reduce combat effectiveness but may also pose risks to the forces using them.

As European countries continue to scale up arms production and supply chains, questions remain about consistency, testing standards, and the operational readiness of weapons delivered to active conflict zones.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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