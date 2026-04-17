Kremlin: Russia Offers to Take Iranian Enriched Uranium, US Declines Proposal

Russia has reiterated its willingness to accept enriched uranium from Iran as part of efforts to address tensions around the Iranian nuclear issue. However, the proposal has not gained traction with the United States.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Confirms Position

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that while Russia remains open to the idea, it is currently not under discussion in ongoing negotiations.

"At the moment, this proposal is not on the negotiating table, as far as we understand. Russia is open to it – this has been repeatedly stated by President Vladimir Putin. Yet, it is not much in demand for the United States right now."

Background: Putin-Trump Talks

On March 9, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a phone conversation during which the Russian leader shared his views on resolving tensions surrounding Iran. These proposals were reportedly informed by consultations with leaders of Gulf countries.

According to reports, one idea discussed involved transferring approximately 450 kilograms of enriched uranium from Iran to Russia as a confidence-building measure.

US Response

Media outlet Axios, citing sources, reported that the proposal was ultimately rejected by the US side. At the same time, President Trump declined to comment publicly on the specifics of the discussions, stating that he could not address the issue with journalists.

Implications for Nuclear Negotiations

The reported proposal reflects ongoing efforts to find mechanisms for reducing nuclear risks associated with Iran's program. Transferring enriched uranium out of the country has historically been considered one way to limit proliferation concerns while allowing civilian nuclear activity to continue.

However, the lack of US interest suggests that significant differences remain between the parties involved. With the proposal currently off the table, prospects for a near-term breakthrough appear uncertain.