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Russian Oil Exports to EU Collapse to Multi-Month Low in February 2026

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Imports of Russian oil into the European Union declined sharply in February 2026, reflecting a broader trend of decreasing reliance on Russian energy supplies across the bloc.

Oil decline
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Oil decline

Imports Fall to Multi-Month Low

According to data from Eurostat, EU countries purchased Russian crude worth €181.5 million during the month. This represents a threefold decline compared to previous levels and marks the lowest figure since November 2025.

Compared with January 2026, the value of imports fell by nearly 19 percent. On a year-on-year basis, the drop was even more pronounced, with February figures down 3.2 times compared to the same period in 2025.

Limited Number of Buyers

Only two EU countries imported Russian oil during the month. Slovakia accounted for the majority of purchases, importing crude worth €147.2 million. The Netherlands also resumed imports, buying €34.2 million worth of oil after a year-long pause.

Hungary, which had previously remained one of the consistent buyers alongside Slovakia, did not import any Russian oil during this period.

Shifting Energy Landscape in Europe

The decline in imports reflects ongoing structural changes in Europe's energy market. Countries are actively diversifying supply sources and investing in alternative infrastructure to reduce dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

In the Czech Republic, for example, Russian oil has largely been replaced by supplies from Azerbaijan. In 2025, Azerbaijani crude accounted for approximately 42 percent of the country's total imports, while Russia's share fell to just 7.7 percent-its lowest level in many years.

Infrastructure and Policy Changes

This shift has been supported by infrastructure upgrades and strategic decisions. Increased capacity in the TAL pipeline has enabled higher volumes of non-Russian oil to reach Central Europe.

At the same time, the suspension of deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline in spring 2025 significantly reduced the flow of Russian oil into the region, accelerating the transition to alternative suppliers.

A Continuing Transition

The latest data underscores a broader realignment in global energy flows. While some EU countries continue limited imports, the overall trend points toward a steady reduction in Russian oil purchases.

As Europe continues to adapt its energy strategy, the long-term impact will depend on infrastructure development, global market conditions, and geopolitical dynamics shaping supply and demand.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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