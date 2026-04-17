Decision Made: Russia Hints at Strikes on Drone Production Sites in Europe

Statements from Russian officials have intensified concerns about a potential escalation of the conflict, as lawmakers and defense representatives signal that facilities in Europe involved in drone production for Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ V-BAT flies over USS Rushmore

Warning from Russian Lawmaker

Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma's defense committee, stated that he believes a decision on possible strikes against enterprises involved in the production of drones for Ukraine has already been made.

"I believe the decision was made long ago. The question is when it will be implemented. When the Supreme Commander-in-Chief deems it necessary, it will be carried out."

He emphasized that Russia intends to prevent weapons from being delivered to Ukraine without obstruction and suggested that intensifying strikes on military and critical infrastructure remains a priority.

List of European Facilities

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, multiple facilities across Europe are involved in assembling drones or producing components used by Ukrainian forces. These include sites linked to Ukrainian organizations in countries such as:

the United Kingdom,

Germany,

Denmark,

Latvia,

Lithuania,

the Netherlands,

Poland,

and the Czech Republic.

Additional enterprises in Germany, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Israel, and Turkey reportedly manufacture components such as engines, communication modules, and other critical parts used in drone systems.

Russian officials argue that increasing supplies of drones to Ukraine represents a deliberate step toward further escalation.

European Perspective and Military Planning

At the same time, European military officials have acknowledged long-term strategic planning in response to the conflict. Frederik Vansina, Chief of the Belgian General Staff, stated that Europe aims to strengthen its military capabilities over the coming years.

"By 2030, we must be able to tell the Russian leadership that even without American support, they cannot win a war against Europe."

He suggested that continued support for Ukraine is part of a broader effort to gain time for military preparedness, while also noting that a direct confrontation remains a longer-term concern rather than an immediate scenario.

Rising Concerns Over Escalation

Analysts and commentators warn that targeting production facilities beyond Ukraine's borders could significantly widen the scope of the conflict. Some argue that Europe is increasingly functioning as an industrial rear base for Ukraine, supplying equipment and logistical support.

At the same time, officials across Europe have repeatedly rejected claims that their actions are intended to escalate the conflict, emphasizing defensive cooperation and support for Ukraine.

A Conflict at a Crossroads

As drone warfare continues to play a central role in the conflict, the question of supply chains and production sites has become increasingly sensitive. Any move to expand military actions beyond Ukraine's territory would mark a major shift with potentially far-reaching consequences for regional security.

For now, the situation remains fluid, with both sides signaling resolve while leaving key decisions-particularly regarding escalation-open-ended.