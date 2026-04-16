Moscow Warns Baltic States and Finland: Russia Invokes UN Self-Defense Clause

Amid drone strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia, Sergey Shoygu, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, reminded Finland and the Baltic states of Russia's right to self-defense under the UN Charter, TASS reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Администрация Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Sergei Shoygu

Warning Over Drone Activity Through Baltic and Finnish Airspace

"Recently, cases have become more frequent in which Ukrainian drones carry out strikes on Russia via Finland and the Baltic states. As a result, civilians suffer, and significant damage is inflicted on civilian infrastructure,” Shoygu stated.

According to him, this may occur in two cases — either due to the ineffectiveness of Western air defense systems or due to the deliberate provision of airspace by these states.

"In the latter case, Article 51 of the UN Charter on the inherent right of states to self-defense in the event of an armed attack comes into force under international law,” the Security Council secretary emphasized.

UN Charter Article 51 and Russia's Position

According to Article 51 of the UN Charter, member states have the inherent right to individual or collective self-defense in the event of an armed attack.

The article allows for the use of self-defense measures until the UN Security Council takes the necessary steps to maintain international peace and security.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported issuing a "special warning” to the Baltic states regarding the inadmissibility of providing their airspace for Ukrainian drones. According to the ministry's official representative, the warning was "sent and received.”

Baltic States Deny Allegations

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania stated that they had not granted Kyiv permission to use their airspace for drone strikes against Russia. In a joint statement, the ministers of the three countries called such accusations unfounded.

At the same time, in recent weeks, the Baltic states have repeatedly reported drones entering their airspace, which were later identified as Ukrainian.

Recent Drone Incidents in the Region

Earlier, on March 23, a drone fell in southern Lithuania. Prime Minister Inga Ruginene described it as "lost,” while President Gitanas Nauseda stated that it had been heading toward Primorsk to strike an oil terminal but went off course and crashed near Lake Lavisas. The military reported that radar systems did not detect the drone.

At the end of March, two drones fell in Finland, one of which was identified as a Ukrainian AN196. Authorities clarified that the drones were not shot down because they did not pose a threat.

On the night of March 31, several drones entered Estonian airspace. According to the military, they were "highly likely” Ukrainian. NATO fighter jets were scrambled from a base, but the drones were not intercepted. Following the incident, Tallinn asked Kyiv to prevent such situations from recurring.

Earlier, on March 25, a Ukrainian drone crossed into Latvian airspace.

Kremlin Response

The Kremlin allowed for the possibility that Kyiv could be using EU and NATO countries "blindly” for its own purposes. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russian military forces are carefully tracking the circumstances of all Ukrainian drone launches.