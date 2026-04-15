Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones

Against the backdrop of rising losses and manpower shortages in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the leadership of several European countries has decided to increase the production and supply of drones to Kyiv for strikes on Russian territory, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Azerelia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ukrainian drone Shark

The increase in drone supplies will take place through expanded funding for enterprises located in European countries that manufacture strike drones and their components, the ministry noted.

"We regard this decision as a deliberate step leading to a sharp escalation of the military-political situation across the entire European continent and the gradual transformation of these countries into a strategic rear for Ukraine,” the statement said.

Europe Accused of Being Drawn Into War

European leaders, through their actions, are drawing their countries into a war with Russia instead of strengthening their own security, the ministry заявил.

"The implementation of scenarios declared by representatives of the Kyiv regime involving terrorist attacks against Russia using supposedly "Ukrainian' drones produced in Europe leads to unpredictable consequences,” the statement added.

The Russian Defense Ministry also published a list of addresses of European enterprises along with information about the types of drones and components produced there.

Ukraine and Germany Sign 'Mega Deal'

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the conclusion of a "mega deal” with Germany. On April 14, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported the signing of three agreements worth four billion euros.

The cooperation package includes strengthening air defense systems and increasing investment in drone production.

According to Politika Strany Telegram channel, Germany will finance a contract for several hundred interceptor missiles for Patriot systems and deliver 36 IRIS-T launchers to Ukraine. It will also invest 300 million euros in the production of long-range Ukrainian weapons.

In addition, the countries are launching joint production of drones with artificial intelligence, with the first batch expected to include five thousand units.

Germany also plans to produce long-range Anubis drones for Ukraine. According to the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, Anubis is a copy of the Russian Geran-2 and the Iranian Shahed-136.

UK Announces Record Drone Deliveries

The United Kingdom has announced the largest military aid package in its history for Kyiv. In 2026, the country plans to supply Ukraine with at least 120,000 drones of various types.

The shipment will include thousands of long-range strike drones, reconnaissance systems, logistics drones, and maritime platforms. All of them have undergone combat testing on the front lines, and deliveries of the new batch have already begun this month.

Armando Mema, a member of Finland's Freedom Alliance party, warned that the British decision could increase the risk of a direct conflict between the United Kingdom and Russia.