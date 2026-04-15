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Ex-NATO Commander and CIA Chief Join Ukraine’s New Military Advisory Board

World

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have created a new military expert council known as ARES, appointing former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Richard Shirreff, as its head.

AFU and NATO
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
AFU and NATO

The council aims to facilitate the exchange of advanced Ukrainian and international experience to support the development of the armed forces.

Mission to Transform Ukraine's Military

"The council's task is to share best practices and help implement institutional changes in the command system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It will support the army's transformation and improve its overall effectiveness,” the statement said 

The initiative reflects Kyiv's broader effort to modernize its military structure and align it with Western standards.

High-Profile International Members

The ARES council includes several prominent figures, among them former CIA Director David Petraeus and former chiefs of the armed forces of the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and Germany.

NATO Membership Still Off the Table

In April 2026, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine's membership in the alliance is not currently part of any potential peace agreement.

"NATO membership is not under discussion within the framework of a peace deal at this stage. The focus is on providing reliable security guarantees,” Rutte said.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
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