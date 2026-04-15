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Russia and Azerbaijan Reach Settlement Over AZAL Plane Crash

World

Russia and Azerbaijan have reached a settlement regarding the aftermath of the 2024 AZAL air crash, foreign ministries of both countries said in the joint statement.

Embraer aircraft
Photo: globallookpress.com by Stringer/NEWS.ru, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Embraer aircraft

The ministries confirmed that the agreement includes compensation payments to those affected. They identified the cause of the crash as an "unintentional action of an air defense system” within Russian airspace.

Agreement and Diplomatic Implications

The joint statement stressed that the steps taken reflect a shared commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation within their allied partnership.

"We once again express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” the statement said.

Details of the 2024 AZAL Crash

The AZAL aircraft crashed on December 25, 2024, while approaching Aktau in Kazakhstan. The disaster claimed 38 lives, while 29 passengers survived.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev previously stated that the aircraft sustained external damage near Grozny before the crash.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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