World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians

World

Baltic media condemned remarks made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as offensive toward Lithuanians.

Alexander Lukashenko
Photo: kremlin.ru by Kristina Kormilitsyna, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Alexander Lukashenko

During a recent meeting in Krasnopolye focused on the socio-economic development of the Mogilev region's southeast, Lukashenko criticized officials for failing to meet his directives.

While addressing economic performance, he made a controversial remark suggesting that improved indicators had proven a point to Lithuanians and others, using language widely regarded as derogatory.

"And what political benefit is there [from improved economic indicators]? We've wiped the nose for those Labus and other assholes," Lukashenko said.

Historical Context of the Controversial Term

Delfi described the statement as insulting and reminded readers that the term used by Lukashenko dates back to the Soviet era as a pejorative reference to Lithuanians. The word originates from the Lithuanian greeting "labas,” meaning "hello.”

Rising Defense Spending in the Baltic Region

At the same time, Lithuania has significantly increased its military spending. Between 2014 and 2025, defense expenditures rose by 537.4 percent, reaching $2.9 billion annually.

This accounts for approximately 4 percent of the country's GDP, placing Lithuania at the top among NATO members in terms of defense spending growth, according to the latest annual report by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Latvia ranked second with a 369.4 percent increase, bringing its defense budget to $1.46 billion, or 3.74 percent of GDP. Luxembourg followed with a 359.6 percent rise to $1.2 billion, or 2.13 percent of GDP.

Denmark and Poland also appeared among the top five, with defense spending increases of 265.1 percent and 241 percent respectively. Poland recorded the highest share of GDP devoted to defense at 4.3 percent.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Actor Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison Over Army Statements
Society
Russian Actor Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison Over Army Statements
Russia Warns NATO of Typhoon Submarines in Arctic Waters
World
Russia Warns NATO of Typhoon Submarines in Arctic Waters
Popular
Trump’s Blockade Challenged: China Sends Tanker Through Hormuz Undeterred

A Chinese-linked tanker has passed through the Strait of Hormuz amid a US blockade, signaling Beijing’s readiness to challenge Washington’s pressure on Iran and global oil routes

Trump’s Blockade Challenged: China Sends Tanker Through Hormuz Undeterred
Russia Warns NATO of Typhoon Submarines in Arctic Waters
Russia Warns NATO of Typhoon Submarines in Arctic Waters
Turkey-Israel Tensions Rise After Erdogan’s Military Warning
Russian War Hero Vanishes Without Trace: Veteran's Disappearance Sparks Multiple Theories
Trump’s Blockade Challenged: China Sends Tanker Through Hormuz Undeterred Lyuba Lulko Pedro Sánchez in China: Spain Pushes EU Toward Stronger Ties with Beijing Oleg Artyukov Russian War Hero Vanishes Without Trace: Veteran's Disappearance Sparks Multiple Theories Andrey Mihayloff
Slovenia Considers NATO Exit as Trump Questions Alliance: Is the Bloc Cracking?
US Depletes Stockpile of Advanced PrSM Missiles in Iran Operation
Oil at Risk: Saudi Arabia Pressures Washington Over Hormuz and Red Sea Threats
Oil at Risk: Saudi Arabia Pressures Washington Over Hormuz and Red Sea Threats
Last materials
Ukrainian Drones Hit Sterlitamak 1,500 km from Border, Casualties Reported
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
Women Reveal Most Hated Men’s Fashion Trends in New Survey
Russian Actor Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison Over Army Statements
Trump’s Blockade Challenged: China Sends Tanker Through Hormuz Undeterred
Vatican vs Trump: AI Image Scandal Triggers Political and Religious Fallout
Pedro Sánchez in China: Spain Pushes EU Toward Stronger Ties with Beijing
Oil at Risk: Saudi Arabia Pressures Washington Over Hormuz and Red Sea Threats
'Bold Traveler' Bacterium Finally Captured After 10-Year Global Search
Russian War Hero Vanishes Without Trace: Veteran's Disappearance Sparks Multiple Theories
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.