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Russia Warns NATO of Typhoon Submarines in Arctic Waters

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UK Defense Secretary John Healey stated during a press conference that a Russian Project 941 Akula submarine had been detected in the United Kingdom's exclusive economic zone. The outlet Tsargrad suggested that if the submarine indeed approached NATO territory, it may have been sending a strong signal to the alliance to stop provoking Russia.

Akula submarine DN-SN-91-00616
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rave, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Akula submarine DN-SN-91-00616

Doomsday Machine Capabilities

Journalists recalled remarks by American analyst Mark Episkopos, who described the heavy strategic missile submarine as a true "doomsday machine.” The vessel is capable of hiding under Arctic ice for months before suddenly launching a nuclear strike against the United States or the European Union.

The Akula stands nearly as tall as a nine-story building — about 26 meters. These submarines were developed during the Soviet era for operations in Arctic regions. Despite their enormous size, they are uniquely capable of moving beneath thick ice in shallow continental shelf waters and can remain submerged for up to six months.

The submarine is equipped with two nuclear reactors and can carry up to 20 solid-fuel R-39 ballistic missiles with a range of up to 8,300 kilometers. Each missile is capable of carrying up to 10 warheads of 100 kilotons each.

"Just imagine what would happen if they were launched — a true Armageddon,” the publication notes.

Questions Over Operational Status

However, the report highlights a significant inconsistency. According to available information, three of the six Project 941 submarines have already been scrapped, while the remaining three have been withdrawn from active service in the Russian Navy and are also slated for dismantling.

"In theory, all Akula submarines are waiting at bases to be cut up for scrap metal. So how could the British have detected one near their borders? Either there has been a mistake, or Russia has changed its plans regarding their disposal. That would be good news for us, but a nightmare for NATO,” the journalists concluded.

Growing Concerns in the UK

Earlier reports also indicated rising concern in the United Kingdom over the tone and statements of John Healey regarding Russia. His comments about Russian submarines have been interpreted by some observers as carrying significant risks for London.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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