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US Depletes Stockpile of Advanced PrSM Missiles in Iran Operation

World

The United States has exhausted its entire stockpile of the latest high-precision PrSM ballistic missiles since the beginning of its operation against Iran, Aviation Week reports citing US Armed Forces representative Jimmy Arter.

Vandenberg supports successful U S Army Precision Strike Missile test flight (8929153)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Space Force SLD30 by [null Courtesy], https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vandenberg supports successful U S Army Precision Strike Missile test flight (8929153)

"The deployed artillery unit expended its entire inventory of precision strike missiles (PrSM) early in the war against Iran last month, but replenishment is expected soon,” the report states.

First Combat Use of PrSM Missiles

The report notes that these missiles were used in combat for the first time during the operation against Iran. The PrSM system was developed to replace the aging ATACMS missiles and features improved range and accuracy.

Backchannel Talks Continue

Earlier reports indicated that negotiations between Washington and Tehran did not cease after the departure of the American delegation from Pakistan. Islamabad continues to act as an intermediary, passing messages between the two sides.

Details

The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM; PRI-zim) is a series of ballistic missiles, both short- and later medium-range developed by Lockheed Martin to replace the MGM-140 ATACMS. The early variant of this missile, Increment One, is currently in service with both the United States Army and Australian Army, with Australia being a partner in the program. Later variants, notably the Land-Based Anti-Ship Missile (LBASM), will have an anti-ship targeting capability, with further variants introducing new payloads and ranges. The Precision Strike Missile is currently only capable of being fired from the M142 HIMARS launcher; plans are being explored to make the missile capable of being fired from surface ships through the Mark 41 vertical launching system. Australia and the United States are currently the only nations that possess the missile. Norway's request for export being denied, while the United Kingdom is considering purchasing it.

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