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Turkey-Israel Tensions Rise After Erdogan’s Military Warning

World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan заявил, что его страна могла бы "войти в Израиль", according to Kocaeli Kent Gazetesi.

Recep Erdogan
Photo: kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Recep Erdogan

"Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we can do the same with Israel. There is no reason why we should not do this. We simply need to be strong enough to take these steps,” Erdoğan said.

Israel Responds with Harsh Criticism

In response, Israel's Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu accused the Turkish leader of hypocrisy.

"Turkey, which conquered Northern Cyprus and controls Kurdish territories in the east, dares to lecture us on morality. Turkey, which built its economy on the genocide of Armenians, dares to accuse us of genocide. Turkey, which imposes Islamization by force, dares to speak about human rights,” he stated.

"Hypocritical Erdoğan impresses no one with this current circus,” Eliyahu added.

Turkey Warns Against Escalation

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in an interview with Anadolu Agency, stated that after Iran, Israel "cannot live without an enemy” and that the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, along with some opposition figures, is seeking to declare Turkey a "new enemy.”

Fidan emphasized, however, that the position of the Turkish authorities is to avoid dragging the country into war.

Impact on Global Markets

At the same time, the Turkish foreign minister noted that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is having a very serious impact on global markets, and Turkey is making every possible contribution to resolving the situation.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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