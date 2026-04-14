World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Urges US to Expand Cooperation Before Ukraine Conflict Ends

World

Russia has proposed active cooperation with the United States even before the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, as reported by TASS.

USA and Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
USA and Russia

According to Peskov, Moscow and Washington continue their work within the framework of a bilateral group on trade and economic cooperation. He added that the American side links the development of interaction in this area to the conclusion of the Ukrainian conflict.

“We believe that it is not at all necessary to wait for a settlement in Ukraine,” the Kremlin’s official representative emphasized.

High-Level Russia-USA Contacts Continue

At the same time, Russian President’s special representative Kirill Dmitriev is currently in the United States, Reuters reported, citing sources. According to the agency, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund is participating in negotiations with representatives of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Sources told Reuters that the parties are discussing both a potential peace agreement on Ukraine and economic cooperation between Russia and the United States.

The agency notes that Dmitriev arrived in the US on the eve of the expiration of a license issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury. The license allows Russia to sell oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels before March 12. The document remains valid until April 11. The question of extending the license may also be on the agenda, according to Reuters.

Kremlin Clarifies Dmitriev’s Role

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries is focused on economic dialogue with the United States rather than negotiations on Ukraine.

“Dmitriev is engaged in issues of economic cooperation, including within the framework of the Russian-American group on economic cooperation. Kirill Dmitriev is not involved in the topic of negotiations on Ukraine,” Peskov said during a briefing.

Peskov emphasized that work within the mentioned group is ongoing, even as the United States continues to link economic cooperation to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

“We believe that it is not at all necessary to wait for a settlement in Ukraine,” he reiterated.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Moscow and Washington could already be engaging in mutually beneficial projects.

“There could already be many mutually beneficial projects on the agenda,” Peskov added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
World Aquatics Restores Full Participation for Russian and Belarusian Athletes
Sport
World Aquatics Restores Full Participation for Russian and Belarusian Athletes
Russian Doctors Revive Man After 5.5 Hours of Clinical Death in Yakutia
Society
Russian Doctors Revive Man After 5.5 Hours of Clinical Death in Yakutia
Peter Magyar Signals Talks with Putin: Hungary Chooses Pragmatism Over Ideology
World
Peter Magyar Signals Talks with Putin: Hungary Chooses Pragmatism Over Ideology
Popular
Russia’s Debt Crisis Explodes: 568,000 Bankruptcies Signal Financial Collapse

Russia’s economy shows alarming signs of overheating as bankruptcies surge, debt burdens grow, and financial stability weakens across households

Russia’s Debt Crisis Explodes: 568,000 Bankruptcies Signal Financial Collapse
Trump, Iran, and Limits of Power: How Miscalculation Led to Strategic Failure
Trump, Iran, and Limits of Power: How Miscalculation Led to Strategic Failure
Reasons Behind Orban's Crushing Defeat: Hungary’s Election Shock May Backfire for Europe
Peter Magyar Signals Talks with Putin: Hungary Chooses Pragmatism Over Ideology
Survivor of 67-Day Sea Ordeal Sentenced: Tragedy in the Sea of Okhotsk Ends in Court Andrey Mihayloff Trump, Iran, and Limits of Power: How Miscalculation Led to Strategic Failure Costantino Ceoldo Russia’s Debt Crisis Explodes: 568,000 Bankruptcies Signal Financial Collapse Petr Ermilin
The Petrodollar Is a Myth: Financial Analyst Explains New Rules of Global Trade
Kremlin Refuses to Congratulate Hungary’s New Leader After Election Upset
Hungary’s Political Shift: What Tisza Party Victory Means for EU, Russia, and Ukraine
Hungary’s Political Shift: What Tisza Party Victory Means for EU, Russia, and Ukraine
Last materials
Russia Urges US to Expand Cooperation Before Ukraine Conflict Ends
Survivor of 67-Day Sea Ordeal Sentenced: Tragedy in the Sea of Okhotsk Ends in Court
Trump, Iran, and Limits of Power: How Miscalculation Led to Strategic Failure
Russia’s Debt Crisis Explodes: 568,000 Bankruptcies Signal Financial Collapse
The Petrodollar Is a Myth: Financial Analyst Explains New Rules of Global Trade
Russian Cosmonaut Reveals Truth About Space: 'Earth Becomes a Dot'
Yuri Gagarin Beyond the Legend: Little-Known Facts About First Man in Space
Reasons Behind Orban's Crushing Defeat: Hungary’s Election Shock May Backfire for Europe
US Announces Blockade of Hormuz Strait as Iran Threatens Retaliation
World Aquatics Restores Full Participation for Russian and Belarusian Athletes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.