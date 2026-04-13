Russia Accuses Baltic States of Aiding Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Baltic Sea

Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the Russian president and chairman of the Maritime Board, stated in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta that neighboring countries have become complicit in Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian ports in the Baltic Sea.

Photo: flickr.com by NASA/Joel Kowsky, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Explosion and fire

Claims of Drone Launches from Baltic Sea Vessels

According to Patrushev, Ukrainian drones may be launched from the decks of ships in the Baltic Sea.

"Even if Ukrainian drones are launched from the decks of vessels in the Baltic Sea, consider this: the distance from Ukraine's northern borders to the Leningrad Region exceeds 1,400 kilometers. Such a route requires careful planning and, at the very least, the consent of the leadership of the countries it passes over,” he said.

He made the statement in response to questions about drone attacks on ports in Primorsk and Ust-Luga.

Warnings in Baltic States and Finland's Position

Patrushev added that residents of Estonia have reportedly received SMS alerts and printed leaflets warning of the possible appearance of drones in the sky.

He also noted that Finland, where downed Ukrainian drones have allegedly been found, has stated it will not demand that Ukraine halt strikes on the Leningrad Region.

"What is there to comment on?” Patrushev asked.

Russia Issues Warnings as Baltic States Deny Allegations

On April 6, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that it had issued a special warning to Baltic countries over their decision to open airspace for Ukrainian drones targeting Russia.

In response, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania released a joint statement denying the allegations. They emphasized that they have never allowed their territories or airspace to be used for drone strikes against Russia.

Recent Drone Attacks on Russian Ports

The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement followed several incidents involving attacks on Russian port infrastructure. In early April, air defense forces intercepted 19 drones over the Leningrad Region. Falling debris damaged a section of an oil pipeline near the port of Primorsk, causing a fire in a shut-off section of the pipe.

Earlier, a fire broke out at the port of Ust-Luga after a drone attack in the same region. A total of 33 drones were reportedly shot down over the area.

Ust-Luga is the largest port under development on the Baltic Sea and the second largest in Russia after Novorossiysk.