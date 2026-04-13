Kremlin Refuses to Congratulate Hungary’s New Leader After Election Upset

The Kremlin does not plan to congratulate Péter Magyar, the leader of Hungary's opposition, on his party's victory in the parliamentary elections, said Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. He emphasized that Hungary is considered an unfriendly country by Russia.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Hungarian flag and Parliament

"We do not send congratulations to unfriendly countries. Hungary supports sanctions against us,” Peskov stated.

Kremlin Maintains Pragmatic Approach Despite Tensions

When asked whether this meant that Moscow had maintained relations exclusively with former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Peskov replied that "the Russian side maintained dialogue with him.”

Despite declining to send congratulations, Peskov stressed that Russia respects the choice of the Hungarian people and intends to continue pragmatic contacts with the country's new leadership.

Magyar, in turn, thanked the Kremlin for its willingness to cooperate with the new government but noted that the relationship would not extend to friendship.

"Hungary is ready for pragmatic cooperation with Russia,” Magyar said.

Orbán Concedes Defeat as Opposition Secures Victory

Hungary's parliamentary elections ended with a victory for the opposition center-right Tisza party. With nearly 99% of ballots counted, the party secured 53.07% of the vote and won 93 out of 106 single-member districts.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán acknowledged his party Fidesz's defeat and announced its transition into opposition.

"The result, while not final, is clear. It is painful and unambiguous for us. Whatever happens, even in opposition, we will serve our homeland and the Hungarian nation,” Orbán said.

Experts Weigh Impact on Russia-Hungary Relations

Dmitry Novikov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, argued that Hungary cannot be described as a Russian ally, even under Orbán.

"Orbán is not an ally of Russia. He did not initiate Hungary's withdrawal from NATO. The purpose of this military-political bloc, as history has shown, is precisely to exert pressure on Russia,” Novikov said.

According to him, Orbán sought to avoid conflict and aimed to negotiate security arrangements acceptable to all sides.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, suggested that Magyar is unlikely to become strongly anti-Russian, noting Hungary's economic dependence on Russian energy resources.