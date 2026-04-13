Kremlin on Hungary Elections: Moscow Awaits New Government’s Moves

The people of Hungary have made their choice, and Russia respects it, said Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian president, as reported by RBC.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by bearfotos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Moscow, Kremlin

"We expect that we will continue our pragmatic contacts with Hungary's new leadership,” he said when asked whether Moscow anticipates that the government formed by the victorious Tisza party will unblock a €90 billion loan to Ukraine. He was also asked about Russia's possible response.

Russia Awaits Policy Direction from Hungary's New Government

"As for what actions Hungary's new leadership will take, we need to be patient and see how events unfold. We are interested in building good relations with Hungary, as we are with other European countries,” Peskov noted.

Speaking about the future of the Druzhba pipeline and its importance for Budapest and other European countries, the Kremlin spokesperson added that "this is a question that should be addressed to Hungary and others in Europe.”

"Russia is and will remain one of the most reliable suppliers of energy resources in the world. In this regard, Russia's role cannot be overstated,” Peskov said.

Druzhba Pipeline Disruptions and Political Tensions

Since late January, Ukraine has suspended oil transit through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Slovakia and Hungary. Kyiv attributed the halt to damage to the pipeline and ongoing repair work, with deadlines for resuming flows repeatedly postponed.

Outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whose Fidesz party lost the election, along with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to allow an inspection of the pipeline malfunction. The Kremlin has described Ukraine's stance on Druzhba as "blackmail.”

Last week, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that repairs to the pipeline would be completed "this spring.”

No Direct Link Between Hungary Vote and Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin does not see a connection between Hungary's election results and developments in Ukraine, Peskov emphasized.

"I do not think this relates to the trajectory of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. These are likely separate processes, so I do not see any direct link here,” he said.

Hungary held parliamentary elections on April 12. After 98.9% of the vote count, the opposition Tisza party secured 138 seats in parliament, gaining a constitutional majority. The ruling Fidesz-KDNP alliance won only 55 seats, while the "Our Homeland” party took six. Viktor Orbán conceded defeat and pledged that he would "not give up.”

European Leaders Welcome Hungary's Political Shift

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated:

"Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. The country is returning to its European path. The Union is becoming stronger.”

President of the European Council António Costa commented:

"Record turnout demonstrates the democratic spirit of the Hungarian people. They have spoken, and their will is clear. I look forward to working closely with Péter Magyar to make Europe stronger and more prosperous.”

President of France Emmanuel Macron said:

"France welcomes the victory of democratic will, the Hungarian people's commitment to European Union values, and Hungary's triumph in Europe. Together, we will strengthen a sovereign Europe-for the security of our continent, our competitiveness, and our democracy.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz added:

"The Hungarian people have made their choice. My sincere congratulations to you, dear Péter Magyar, on your election victory. I look forward to working together. Let us join forces for a strong, secure, and, above all, united Europe.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also reacted: