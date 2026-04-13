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Peter Magyar Signals Talks with Putin: Hungary Chooses Pragmatism Over Ideology

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The leader of Hungary's opposition Tisza party, Peter Magyar, has acknowledged the need to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing a pragmatic approach to foreign policy.

Peter Magyar
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arbuzsanya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Peter Magyar

In an interview with Népszava, the politician stated that Hungary will maintain dialogue with the Kremlin regardless of who leads the government.

"We will have to sit at the negotiating table with the Russian president. Geography will not change, nor will our energy dependence."

He added that while negotiations remain necessary, close relations are not on the table.

"If necessary, we will negotiate, but we will not become friends."

Magyar Seen as a Pragmatist

Political analyst Petr Miloserdov described Peter Magyar as a pragmatist who is unlikely to abandon cooperation with Russia.

According to the expert, Hungary will likely maintain existing agreements, including energy contracts and the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant.

At the same time, improved relations with the European Union are expected. Magyar is not likely to block future anti-Russian sanctions packages, signaling a shift toward closer alignment with Brussels.

Following his electoral success, Magyar addressed supporters and pledged to make Hungary a strong ally within both the EU and NATO. He also announced plans to visit Brussels to unlock EU funding frozen during the tenure of Viktor Orbán.

No Pro-Ukraine Government

Magyar made it clear that Hungary's foreign policy under his leadership would prioritize national interests rather than aligning with Ukraine.

"No one wants a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary. Everyone wants a pro-Hungarian one. It would be good to have a government that deals with the real problems of the Hungarian people."

His remarks came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated him on his political success.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine seeks good neighborly relations across Europe and expressed readiness to develop cooperation with Hungary for the benefit of both nations and regional security.

"Europe and every European country must become stronger," he stated.

Balancing Between East and West

Magyar's statements highlight a careful balancing act. While he aims to rebuild trust with the European Union and NATO, he also acknowledges the realities of geography and energy dependence that require continued engagement with Russia.

As Hungary enters a new political phase, its foreign policy appears set to combine strategic pragmatism with a stronger alignment toward European institutions-without fully abandoning existing ties with Moscow.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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