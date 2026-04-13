Hungary’s Political Shift: What Tisza Party Victory Means for EU, Russia, and Ukraine

The victory of Hungary's Tisza opposition party in parliamentary elections could mark the beginning of major changes in the country's foreign policy and its relations with the European Union, Russia, and Ukraine.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Russia and Hungary flags

However, analysts caution against expecting radical shifts. The party's leader and likely future prime minister, Peter Magyar, appears committed to a pragmatic course rather than a complete overhaul of Hungary's current positions.

Brussels Warned Against Premature Celebration

The Swiss publication Die Weltwoche warned that the European Union may be celebrating too soon. According to the outlet, enthusiasm toward Hungary's seemingly pro-European shift blinds Brussels to a less comfortable reality.

"Enthusiasm toward supposedly pro-European Hungarians prevents them from seeing the unpleasant truth: the new leader is not as pro-European as expected."

The publication identified Ukraine as the main point of friction. Peter Magyar has repeatedly expressed skepticism about Ukraine's accession to both the EU and NATO and has opposed arms deliveries to Kyiv.

"Above all, he is not pro-Ukrainian," the article emphasized, noting that Magyar belongs to the same political elite as Viktor Orbán.

Following his victory, Magyar stated that Hungary would "once again become a strong ally within the EU and NATO" and promised a visit to Brussels aimed at unlocking EU funds frozen during Orbán's tenure.

Relations with Russia: Pragmatism or Deterioration?

Regarding Russia, Peter Magyar acknowledged the necessity of dialogue with Vladimir Putin, stressing that geography and energy dependence make engagement unavoidable.

"We will have to sit at the negotiating table with the Russian president. Geography will not change, nor will our energy dependence. If necessary, we will negotiate-but we will not become friends."

The New York Times noted that Magyar does not rule out continuing imports of Russian energy resources.

Political analyst Petr Miloserdov described Magyar as a pragmatist unlikely to terminate existing agreements, including energy contracts and the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant.

At the same time, improved relations with the EU appear likely. Magyar is not expected to block future anti-Russian sanctions packages.

However, another expert, Vadim Trukhachev, predicted a deterioration in ties with Moscow, suggesting Hungary could stop blocking sanctions and potentially reconsider energy agreements.

Ukraine Policy: Support Without Direct Aid

Despite signaling openness to unblocking a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, Peter Magyar opposes sending Hungarian weapons or financial aid to Kyiv, according to Politico.

The outlet described the situation as a "bittersweet victory" for Volodymyr Zelensky, as Hungary's new leadership may slow Ukraine's EU accession process by putting the issue to a referendum.

This reflects strong anti-Ukrainian sentiment within Hungarian society, which Magyar must consider to maintain political support.

At the same time, analysts believe Budapest will seek to maintain constructive relations with Brussels and may ultimately approve financial mechanisms supporting Ukraine.

Political Context and Controversy

Criticism has also emerged from European figures. Slovak Member of the European Parliament Ľuboš Blaha called the Tisza victory a "black day" for Europe and suggested that Hungary's future leadership could align closely with Kyiv.

Observers also recalled that in 2024, Peter Magyar visited Kyiv and provided financial assistance to Ukrainian authorities through funds raised by his party.

As Hungary enters a new political phase, the country appears poised to balance between competing pressures-seeking improved ties with the EU while maintaining pragmatic relations with both Russia and Ukraine.