India to Acquire More S-400 Systems from Russia Amid Massive Defense Upgrade

India's Ministry of Defence has approved a proposal to procure additional Russian long-range S-400 air defense missile systems, according to an official statement.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system

The S-400 systems will be used to counter long-range aerial threats targeting critical infrastructure.

"The S-400 system will be intended to counter long-range airborne threats aimed at vital facilities," the ministry said in a press release.

Massive $25 Billion Defense Procurement Plan

In addition to the S-400 systems, India approved a wide range of acquisitions across its armed forces, with total spending estimated at approximately $25 billion.

For the Indian Air Force, the plan includes medium transport aircraft, strike drones, and the overhaul of engines for Su-30 fighter jets.

The Indian Army will receive tracked air defense systems, armor-piercing tank ammunition, high-capacity radio relay stations, Dhanush howitzers, and runway-independent aerial surveillance systems.

The Indian Coast Guard will also acquire heavy hovercraft vessels as part of the modernization effort.

S-400 Capabilities and Strategic Role

The S-400 "Triumf” is a Russian long- and medium-range air defense system designed to neutralize a wide range of aerospace threats. It can engage aerodynamic targets at distances of up to 400 kilometers and intercept ballistic targets at ranges of up to 60 kilometers, including those traveling at speeds of up to 4.8 km per second.

India's Ongoing S-400 Deployment

India signed a contract in 2018 to purchase five S-400 regiments for $5.43 billion. Deliveries began in 2021, and three systems have already been deployed along India's borders with China and Pakistan.

Earlier reports by Hindustan Times indicated that India was considering acquiring an additional batch of S-400 systems. The report suggested at least five new units could be procured to address gaps in the country's air defense network.

According to the same report, India may directly purchase only part of the systems, while the remainder could be assembled domestically by private Indian companies under technology transfer agreements.

Closing Air Defense Gaps

The expansion of S-400 deployments is expected to significantly enhance India's layered air defense capabilities, particularly in response to evolving regional security challenges. By integrating advanced missile systems with domestic production, New Delhi aims to strengthen both its military readiness and defense industry.