Dark Eagle LRHW: Pentagon Moves Closer to Hypersonic Missile Deployment

The Pentagon conducted a flight test of the long-range hypersonic missile system LRHW Dark Eagle. According to Space Coast Daily, the launch appeared to be successful.

The US Department of Defense has not yet released official details about the results. The missile launched on Friday from a US Space Force base at Cape Canaveral, Florida, with local media publishing footage of its flight toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier, on March 18, Lieutenant General Frank Lozano, who oversees US Army missile programs, told Bloomberg that the military plans to field the LRHW Dark Eagle within weeks. He described the move as the beginning of operational deployment of the United States' first hypersonic missile system.

Capabilities and Strategic Role of Dark Eagle

According to Pentagon data, the LRHW Dark Eagle has a range of up to 3,500 kilometers. The system combines a booster rocket with a hypersonic glide vehicle capable of reaching speeds above Mach 5, or roughly 6,000 kilometers per hour.

The glide vehicle can maneuver in both altitude and direction, making it difficult for missile defense systems to detect and intercept. Although its warhead weighs only around 16 kilograms, its kinetic energy delivers destructive power exceeding that of conventional warheads.

A ground-based battery includes a command vehicle and four heavy transporters, each equipped with two launch containers.

Deployment Plans and Program Cost

The first experimental battery of Dark Eagle systems has already been stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state as part of the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade.

The program's total cost exceeds $12 billion, while the estimated price of a single missile stands at approximately $41 million as of 2023.

The system, developed under the leadership of Lockheed Martin with contributions from Northrop Grumman and Dynetics, serves both the US Army and Navy. Its naval variant, known as Conventional Prompt Strike, can be deployed on Zumwalt-class destroyers and Virginia-class Block V submarines.

Development Challenges and Testing History

The Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) began development in the 2010s and successfully completed its first US Navy test in October 2017, followed by joint Army-Navy trials in March 2020.

The LRHW program officially launched in March 2019, partly in response to similar developments in Russia and China, as well as the United States' withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The project faced multiple setbacks, including failed and canceled launches. The first test in June 2022 did not succeed, while three planned launches in 2023 were canceled due to technical issues. Successful tests finally took place in June and December 2024, followed by the latest launch in March 2026 at Cape Canaveral.

Initial plans called for deployment of the system in 2023, but repeated testing delays pushed back its introduction into active service.