Trump Signals Chance for Ukraine Peace Deal as Talks Resume

There is a chance for Russia and Ukraine to reach a settlement of the conflict, US President Donald Trump said during a cabinet meeting, a broadcast of which was made available on the White House YouTube channel.

Photo: White House website Donald Trump

"I think the situation is calming down a little, and I believe we have a chance to get it done," the American leader emphasized.

Trump added that the United States is working intensively to facilitate a resolution in Ukraine and hopes for peace. According to him, resolving the conflict would be an honor.

US Balances Ukraine and Middle East Priorities

According to The Washington Post, citing three sources familiar with the matter, the Pentagon is considering redirecting military aid intended for Ukraine to the Middle East amid an escalating conflict with Iran. The assistance would include air defense missiles originally allocated to Ukraine under a NATO program in which countries support Kyiv by purchasing US-made weapons.

No final decision has been made. This development comes less than 24 hours after Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for continuing military support despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Russian Delegation Seeks to Rebuild Dialogue

State Duma Vice Speaker Boris Chernyshov outlined the goals of the Russian parliamentary delegation that arrived in the United States on March 25.

"A meeting with members of Congress will take place shortly at the US Institute of Peace, renamed in December 2025 in honor of President Donald Trump, in the morning Washington time,” he told RBC. "We are preparing together with colleagues from the State Duma delegation. Expectations are high, but without illusions-we rely solely on our arguments.”

He noted that the delegates are effectively starting from scratch, as interparliamentary dialogue has not been developed since 2014.

"Our key task is to establish a clear mechanism for further interaction and to set a normal rhythm of contacts while strictly safeguarding Russia's interests and those of its citizens,” Chernyshov told RBC.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously stated that the delegation received key instructions for the trip from President Vladimir Putin and will report back to him in detail following the talks.

Sanctions Extended Despite Diplomatic Signals

At the same time, President Donald Trump extended for another year the executive order imposing certain sanctions on Russia. The directive was published on the US government's official website.

The measures refer to restrictions introduced under an executive order signed on April 15, 2021, which accuses Moscow of engaging in "malicious activities” aimed at interfering in free and democratic elections and undermining democratic institutions in the United States and its allies.

The document states that the national emergency declared under Executive Order 14024 will remain in effect beyond April 15, 2026, and has therefore been extended for another year.

Prospects for a Deal

Earlier, on February 27, Donald Trump said he would favor lifting sanctions on Russia if a peace agreement on Ukraine were reached.

The current developments highlight a complex balancing act: Washington continues to apply pressure while simultaneously testing diplomatic channels. Whether these efforts will lead to a breakthrough remains uncertain, but signals from both sides suggest cautious movement toward dialogue.