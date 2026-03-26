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War Without Dividends: Netanyahu Struggles to Hold Power

World

Benjamin Netanyahu is confronting a deepening political crisis as his government races to pass a budget before a critical deadline, while the ongoing conflict with Iran has failed to deliver the expected boost in public support.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Кабінет Міністрів України, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Benjamin Netanyahu

Budget Deadline Threatens Government Stability

Israel's political system imposes a strict rule: failure to approve the state budget by March 31 automatically triggers early elections within 90 days. For Netanyahu, this scenario could mark a decisive setback.

The government had hoped that military action would consolidate public support and strengthen the prime minister's position. Instead, public opinion has remained divided, with no significant shift in favor of the ruling coalition.

Analysts suggest that internal coalition negotiations are becoming increasingly strained as fiscal pressures mount and political capital diminishes.

The economic cost of the conflict continues to rise, with weekly losses estimated in the billions of dollars, adding further strain to an already stretched бюджет.

Stagnant Ratings Despite Ongoing Conflict

Recent polling indicates a political deadlock, with roughly equal support for the government and the opposition. Netanyahu's Likud party is projected to lose seats, leaving the coalition short of a parliamentary majority.

Observers note that the prime minister has not regained his image as a guarantor of security, despite the escalation in regional tensions.

Attempts to shift public attention from domestic challenges to external threats have yielded limited results, as voters increasingly focus on economic and governance issues.

Coalition Pressures and Political Trade-Offs

The ruling coalition is also facing internal fractures. Reports indicate that significant financial concessions have been made to ultra-Orthodox parties to secure their continued support.

Critics argue that such measures prioritize short-term political survival over long-term national interests, particularly as funds are redirected from social and development programs.

Legal experts warn that the redistribution of budgetary resources under political pressure may raise questions about governance priorities and institutional stability.

As tensions in the region persist and diplomatic prospects remain uncertain, Netanyahu's strategy appears focused on maintaining power amid growing internal and external challenges.

Uncertain Outlook

With the budget deadline approaching and no clear path to a stable majority, Israel faces the possibility of renewed political turbulence. The coming days are likely to determine whether the current government can survive or whether the country will head toward another election cycle.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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