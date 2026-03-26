Belarus President Lukashenko Gifts Rifle to Kim Jong Un in Unusual Exchange in Pyongyang

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko presented North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a VSK rifle during their meeting in Pyongyang, according to the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.
"Just in case enemies appear,” Lukashenko remarked while handing over the gift. In return, he received a saber and a vase featuring his own image.
In addition to the rifle, Lukashenko also gave Kim Jong Un a commemorative coin presented in a case.
The exchange took place during Lukashenko's visit to the North Korean capital on March 25.
During the visit, the leaders signed a treaty on friendship and cooperation between Belarus and North Korea.
Lukashenko described the document as a "fundamental act” reflecting the goals and principles of bilateral relations and establishing the institutional framework for future mutually beneficial cooperation.
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