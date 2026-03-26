Belarus President Lukashenko Gifts Rifle to Kim Jong Un in Unusual Exchange in Pyongyang

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko presented North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a VSK rifle during their meeting in Pyongyang, according to the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.

Photo: flickr.com by jennybento, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ DPRK

"Just in case enemies appear,” Lukashenko remarked while handing over the gift. In return, he received a saber and a vase featuring his own image.

Symbolic Exchange of Gifts

In addition to the rifle, Lukashenko also gave Kim Jong Un a commemorative coin presented in a case.

The exchange took place during Lukashenko's visit to the North Korean capital on March 25.

Agreement on Cooperation

During the visit, the leaders signed a treaty on friendship and cooperation between Belarus and North Korea.

Lukashenko described the document as a "fundamental act” reflecting the goals and principles of bilateral relations and establishing the institutional framework for future mutually beneficial cooperation.