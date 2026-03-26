Putin Sets Agenda as Russian MPs Prepare for High-Stakes US Visit

Russian lawmakers are preparing for an upcoming visit to the United States after receiving direct guidance from Vladimir Putin, a move that signals a potential attempt to revive dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

Photo: flickr.com by the U.S. Department of State, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US Secretary of State John Kerry before a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Putin Sets the Tone for Diplomatic Outreach

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that, in accordance with the Constitution, the Russian president personally determines the country's foreign policy direction. He noted that all necessary instructions had already been conveyed to the парламентарии ahead of their trip.

Peskov indicated that the guidance for the delegation had been fully defined by the president, reflecting the centralized nature of Russia's foreign policy decision-making.

He also emphasized that renewed engagement between Russian and American legislators could contribute to restoring strained relations and would align with the strategic interests of both countries.

Delegation Composition and Leadership

The delegation is expected to include representatives from multiple political factions within the State Duma, highlighting a broad-based approach to parliamentary diplomacy.

According to sources, the group will likely be led by Vyacheslav Nikonov, deputy chairman of the Duma's committee on international affairs. His experience and command of English are seen as key assets for engaging directly with members of the US Congress.

Sources suggested that Nikonov's diplomatic experience and communication skills position him as an effective interlocutor capable of presenting Russia's perspective in Washington.

Context: Renewed Contacts After Florida Meetings

The planned visit comes shortly after meetings between US and Ukrainian delegations held in Florida on March 21-22. Those discussions focused on narrowing disagreements and outlining a framework for resolving outstanding issues.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming Russian parliamentary mission may represent an early step toward re-establishing structured political dialogue between Moscow and Washington after a prolonged period of tension.