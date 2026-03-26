Ukraine Refuses Donbas Withdrawal as U.S. Pushes for Deal with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected a proposal to withdraw Ukrainian forces from the Donbas region in exchange for security guarantees from the United States. In interviews with Le Monde and Reuters, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's defensive positions in the region are themselves a key element of national security.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ President of Ukraine visited the headquarters of the Defense Forces in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. (53375400864)

Zelensky indicated that fortifications in Donbas should not be traded for alternative guarantees, suggesting that such a move would weaken Ukraine's overall security posture rather than strengthen it.

U.S. Pressure in Negotiations

According to Zelensky, Washington has proposed formalizing high-level security guarantees if Ukraine agrees to withdraw its forces from Donbas. However, he made clear that Kyiv is not prepared to accept such conditions.

The Ukrainian leader also noted that developments in the Middle East are influencing U. S. policy. He suggested that President Donald Trump continues to pursue a strategy of increasing pressure on Ukraine as part of broader geopolitical calculations.

Trump Signals Progress

President Trump, for his part, expressed optimism about a potential agreement between Russia and Ukraine. He suggested that the United States is approaching a breakthrough, emphasizing his experience in resolving complex international conflicts.

Territorial Reality on the Ground

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine controls approximately 15 percent of the territory in the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), highlighting the difficult military and political realities shaping the negotiations.