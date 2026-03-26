Iran Allows Russia and China Through Hormuz While Threatening New Strategic Blockades

Iran has granted passage through the Strait of Hormuz to several countries it considers friendly, including Russia, China, India, Iraq, and Pakistan. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Tehran sees no reason to allow adversarial states to use this strategic route, while maintaining a firm and principled stance on the issue.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cpl. Gary Jayne III, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Strait of Hormuz

According to Araghchi, regional foreign ministers have been in contact with Tehran, but Iran's position remains unchanged. He suggested that Iran expects its adversaries to draw lessons from the current situation and refrain from future aggression.

Selective Access and Economic Pressure

Reports have also emerged that Iran may be charging certain commercial vessels for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Bloomberg, individual transit fees could reach up to $2 million per voyage, though such arrangements appear informal and lack a standardized mechanism.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, and any disruption has immediate global consequences, particularly for oil prices and maritime trade.

U.S. Military Options Under Consideration

Meanwhile, the administration of U. S. President Donald Trump is reportedly exploring military options to reopen or secure the strait. One scenario under discussion involves targeting Iran's Kharg Island, a key oil export hub, though such an operation would require significant troop deployments.

Journalist Alex Ward of The Wall Street Journal reported that U. S. lawmakers have been signaling the possibility of a near-term ground operation in Iran, suggesting that planning for such a scenario may already be underway.

Warnings from Tehran

Iranian officials have issued stark warnings against any U. S. ground intervention. Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh implied that such a move could lead to a prolonged and costly conflict for Washington, drawing parallels with historical military engagements that proved difficult for the United States.

Additionally, a military source cited by Iranian media indicated that Tehran could escalate further by targeting other strategic maritime routes, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The source suggested that Iran possesses both the capability and the intent to expand the conflict geographically if necessary.

Global Trade at Risk

Experts warn that any disruption to Bab el-Mandeb would severely impact global shipping. Analyst Kirill Semenov noted that vessels might be forced to reroute around Africa, significantly increasing delivery times and transportation costs.

Amid these developments, domestic pressure is reportedly mounting within the United States, with concerns over rising fuel prices and growing public demand for de-escalation.