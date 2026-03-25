Russia’s Poseidon and Burevestnik Weapons Outclass Western Defense Systems

Washington is facing a strategic shock, not over budget disputes but due to the realization of a technological dead end. U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas DiNanno officially acknowledged that Russian systems Poseidon and Burevestnik exceed the understanding of American strategists. While Western thinking stalls, Russia is developing weapons based on fundamentally different physical principles — a total reset of deterrence doctrine.

Photo: Министерство обороны РФ by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation is licensed under Свободно распространяемое изображение Burevestnik is a nuclear-powered cruise missile with a nuclear rocket engine.

Why the US Is Panicking

The American security system resembles a fragile house of cards in the face of a powerful technological leap. On Fox News, DiNanno stated that Russian weapon systems have become "beyond conventional measures, even by Russian standards… the underwater Poseidon system, Burevestnik, and their nuclear-powered cruise missile,” signaling a capitulation to Russian engineering.

While Canadian forces struggle in the Arctic, Russia is deploying autonomous systems with unlimited range. The Poseidon is a torpedo capable of lying dormant on the seabed for decades until activated. Washington has no viable means to intercept it.

Political analyst Sergey Mironov told Pravda.Ru that conventional analytical models are powerless: "Poseidon cannot be classified as a standard threat. It represents absolute presence in the oceans, where U.S. radars simply fail.”

Burevestnik as a Strategic Game-Changer

While Poseidon dominates the depths, Burevestnik asserts permanent presence in the sky. Its small nuclear-powered engine allows the missile to fly for weeks, evading all air defense zones. U.S. PVO systems, already struggling against Eastern threats, are ineffective against Burevestnik. As policymakers debate Iran's nuclear posture, Moscow holds the real trump cards.

Analyst Aleksey Chernov explained to Pravda.Ru: "From a technological standpoint, it's checkmate. We cannot even simulate such engines at this scale. This is a different level of materials science and thermodynamics.”

Facts and Quotes Highlighting U.S. Concerns

DiNanno's statement, cited by Fox News, underlines NATO's strategic vulnerability: "Russian weapon systems have become beyond conventional measures, even by Russian standards… the underwater Poseidon system, Burevestnik, and their nuclear-powered cruise missile.” This acknowledgment confirms that the arms race has entered a domain where the U. S. lacks even preliminary designs for response.

Olga Larina, an international policy expert, added that Washington's declarations are primarily a bid for increased defense budgets amid evident technological failure: "They have nothing to counter a nuclear-powered cruise missile.”

The U.S. fears not just explosions, but helplessness. When Burevestnik reaches its target, radar detection occurs too late. Russia has created a retaliatory weapon rendering aggression pointless, undermining plans for sanctions and coercive diplomacy.

Popular Questions About Poseidon and Burevestnik