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Turkey Distances Itself from Iran Conflict, Erdogan Criticizes Netanyahu’s Political Adventure

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President of Turkey Recep Erdoğan has firmly set Ankara's stance regarding the ongoing Middle East conflict, describing Israel's actions as a personal political gamble by Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan emphasized that while the war is Israel's, its costs are being borne by the entire world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Photo: kremlin.ru by the Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

According to Erdoğan, the past twenty-five days have demonstrated that although the conflict is driven by Israel, "the consequences are carried by eight billion people,” highlighting the global economic and security impact of the hostilities. Erdoğan's comments underline Ankara's decision to remain distant from the conflict, citing concerns that using Turkish bases, including Incirlik, as a launchpad for attacks on Iran would make Turkey a legitimate target.

Potential Risks for Turkey

Risk Potential Consequences
Economy Lira collapse, energy instability
Security Retaliatory strikes by IRGC, border destabilization
Diplomacy NATO tensions, loss of mediator status

As a major energy hub, Turkey faces significant economic repercussions from disruptions to shipping lanes and rising global energy prices. Erdoğan's reference to "eight billion people” signals concerns over global energy markets and trade routes, which could exacerbate pressure on Turkey's already fragile lira.

The situation is further complicated by ongoing regional negotiations, with Pakistan attempting to act as a mediator. Analysts note that Ankara's refusal to participate in a coalition against Iran removes Israel's logistical advantage in the region. Expert Alexander Mikhailov commented that Turkey's stance effectively denies Israel and the U. S. a neighboring ally capable of pressuring Tehran, making Ankara a "quiet harbor” for potential diplomatic negotiations while simultaneously increasing NATO tensions.

Turkey's Strategic Implications

By staying neutral, Turkey positions itself as a stabilizing yet cautious actor in the Middle East. The country avoids direct involvement in a war that could compromise its energy infrastructure and security while maintaining leverage as a key regional mediator.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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