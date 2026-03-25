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Iran Laughs at US, Threatens to Capture UAE and Bahrain Coastline

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Iran has dismissed the latest US proposals for ending the conflict in the Middle East, asserting that any cessation of hostilities must occur under Tehran's terms. A high-ranking Iranian source told Press TV that the proposals were viewed as attempts to escalate tensions rather than achieve peace. Tehran intends to continue its defensive operations until all conditions are met.

US Navy
Photo: Openverse by manhhai, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
US Navy

Iranian national security analyst Morteza Simiari warned that if the United States miscalculates, Iran could seize control of the coastlines of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, significantly altering the regional balance of power.

Earlier reports indicated that the US Department of Defense plans to deploy approximately three thousand paratroopers to the conflict zone. In response, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized that Tehran is closely monitoring American military movements and cautioned Washington against testing Iran's resolve to defend its territory.

The Iranian government has reiterated that Washington must halt its aggressive actions and provide guarantees that hostilities will not resume. It also expects reparations for damages incurred and formal recognition of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz. The officials underscored that no US leader, including President Donald Trump, will be allowed to set the timeline for ending the conflict.

According to sources, US proposals were conveyed to Iran via Pakistan and included a 15-point plan for ceasing combat operations. Iranian representatives described these offers, along with previous proposals, as deceptive and aimed at increasing regional tensions, noting that past US actions included military strikes despite purported negotiations.

The Iranian Joint Military Command spokesperson, Ibrahim Zolfakari, reportedly criticized the US approach, suggesting that domestic political struggles in Washington have reached a point where the country effectively negotiates with itself.

British politician Jim Ferguson noted that the confrontation between the US and Iran is approaching a new stage of escalation, highlighted by the mobilization of American naval forces and the planned deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the region. Ferguson emphasized that the question is no longer whether escalation is possible, but how close the two sides are to it, citing US plans for airborne and ground operations as evidence that military options remain under active consideration.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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