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Iran Rejects US Peace Plan, Insists on Its Own Conditions for Ceasefire

World

Iran has formally rejected the peace plan proposed by the United States, asserting that it will conclude the conflict only when it chooses to do so and its conditions are fully met. A high-ranking Iranian government source told Press TV that Tehran will not allow President Donald Trump to dictate the timeline for ending the war.

Azadi Tower, Iran, Tehran
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Azadi Tower, Iran, Tehran

The source explained that the latest US offer is viewed by Iranian authorities as an attempt to escalate tensions rather than resolve them. According to the official, Iran has outlined five key requirements for a ceasefire:

  • Complete cessation of aggression by opposing forces;
  • Establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure hostilities will not resume;
  • Guaranteed and clearly defined reparations payments;
  • End of combat operations on all fronts for all participants in the region;
  • Recognition of Iran's sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

The official emphasized that these conditions complement prior demands presented by Iran during the second round of Geneva negotiations, which occurred just days before US and Israeli operations against Iran began. Press TV reported that Iran has informed all intermediaries involved with the US that no ceasefire discussions will occur until all its conditions are accepted, and that its defensive operations will continue until these requirements are satisfied.

The source reiterated that Iran remains determined to defend itself and continue inflicting "heavy strikes” on its adversaries until its demands are met. The Iranian official further underscored that Washington will not be permitted to dictate when the conflict ends.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal cited sources familiar with the situation, reporting that Tehran has presented the Trump administration with "very high” conditions for ceasefire negotiations. Among these were: the closure of all US bases in Persian Gulf countries; payment of reparations; authorization for Iran to collect fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz; lifting of all sanctions against Iran; guarantees that hostilities will not resume; cessation of Israeli attacks on allied groups such as Hezbollah; and continued sovereignty over its nuclear program.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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