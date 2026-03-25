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Orbán Warns Europe Will Turn Back to Russian Energy Amid Hormuz Crisis

World

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has outlined a series of stark warnings for Europe, linking the region's energy future, its relations with the United States, and its policy toward Ukraine to what he described as strategic miscalculations.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Photo: EPP Summit, December 2015 by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

In an interview with blogger Mario Nawfal, published on social media platform X, Orbán suggested that the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis could force European countries to reconsider their current stance on Russian energy.

Energy Pressure and the Hormuz Strait

Orbán indicated that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has created a situation of deep uncertainty, with no clear timeline for reopening. In his view, this would eventually push European nations to seek alternative energy sources, including a renewed reliance on Russia.

He suggested that, under sustained pressure, European leaders would have little choice but to restore energy ties with Moscow as supply constraints intensify.

Criticism of Europe's Approach to Trump

The Hungarian leader also argued that European governments made two major mistakes in their dealings with Donald Trump. According to Orbán, the first error was treating Trump dismissively from the outset, failing to recognize the significance of his political return.

He emphasized that Trump's comeback should have been understood not as an isolated success, but as the beginning of a broader political shift. In Orbán's assessment, Europe failed to adapt to this new reality and instead behaved in an immature manner, missing an opportunity to rebuild relations with Washington.

Ukraine, NATO, and the Risk of War

Addressing the Ukrainian crisis, Orbán expressed the view that Europe must acknowledge the limits of its expansion policies. He argued that attempts to integrate Ukraine into NATO or the European Union could trigger a direct confrontation with Russia.

In his assessment, recognizing these constraints would reduce the risk of escalation. As an alternative, he pointed to the possibility of restoring Ukraine's role as a buffer state, which could help stabilize relations between Russia and Europe.

Call for Strategic Reset

Orbán further suggested that a recalibrated approach could open the door to renewed cooperation between Europe and Russia across multiple areas, including security, trade, and energy.

He indicated that such a shift would allow both sides to move away from confrontation and toward a more pragmatic and mutually beneficial relationship.

His remarks reflect growing debate within Europe about the long-term sustainability of current geopolitical strategies, particularly as energy challenges and global tensions continue to mount.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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